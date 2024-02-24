How many kids does Doug Williams have? All about ex-NFL QB's family

Doug Williams holds a special honor in the NFL. He is the first African-American quarterback to play and win a Super Bowl for the then-Washington Redskins (now Washington Commanders, who beat the Denver Broncos at the big game in 1988.

Since it's Black History Month, fans have been curious to learn about Williams, who made history in the league as an African American. Some have also wanted to learn about his personal life, especially his children.

Doug Williams has eight children and has been married thrice.

Williams was first married to Janice Goss until her death in April 1983. They shared a daughter Ashley, who is the eldest of Williams' eight children.

Williams and his second wife Lisa Robinson welcomed a son Adrian, who was born on Dec. 2, 1988. He played college basketball at Brown University.

Wiliams and his current wife Raunda have six children together. They are Jasmine, Doug, Jr., Lee, Temessia, Laura and Carmaleta.

Notably, Doug Jr. played college football as a quarterback at Grambling State. He spent five seasons as an assistant coach for the New Orleans Saints (2019-2023) before joining the Atlanta Falcons.

Exploring Doug Williams' NFL stats and career honors

Doug Williams was the 17th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1978 NFL draft. The signal-caller quickly impressed in the big league and, earned a PFWA All-Rookie Team selection.

After five seasons with the Buccaneers, Williams had a two-year sojourn in the USFL with the Oklahoma/Arizona Outlaws. However, the quarterback returned to playing his football in the NFL when he joined the then-Washington Redskins in 1986.

Williams led the Washington franchise to the Super Bowl in 1988 when his team trounced the Denver Broncos 42-10 in the postseason finale. He also picked up the Super Bowl MVP award for completing 18-of-29 passes for 340 yards and four touchdowns.

Williams hung up his cleats after the 1989 season. He finished his NFL career with 16,998 yards and 100 touchdowns on 1,240 passes.