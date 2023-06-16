How many kids does Ray Lewis have? All you need to know about Ravens Hall of Famer’s family

In tragic news, one of the sons of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis has died.

On Thursday, multiple sources confirmed that Ray Lewis III, son of the career-long Baltimore Raven, had died at just 28 years old. No details have been released.

Ray III was one of Lewis' six children by his various partners (the two-time Super Bowl champion has never married). He had three brothers - Rayshad; Rahsaan; and Ralin; and two sisters, Diaymon Desiree aka Dyme (who spoke at his Hall of Fame induction) and Kaitlin.

Like their father, Ray III, Rahsaan, and Rayshad played football. Ray III played running back, rushing for 1,898 yards and 20 touchdowns, and also caught 4 touchdowns from 676 receiving yards as a high school senior at Lake Mary in Florida. He then went on to college stints at Miami (FL), Coastal Carolina, and Virginia Union and last played in an arena league.

Rayshad, meanwhile, had a stellar freshman season at Utah as a wide receiver before moving to Maryland and becoming a defensive back, recording 17 tackles (12 solo) and returning seven kickoffs for 146 yards. He eventually returned to wide receiver, but had only three receptions for 13 yards. He transferred to Kentucky for his final season but did not play a game.

Rahsaan, also a wide receiver, had one-year stints at Central Florida and Florida Atlantic before joining Kentucky, where he had eight catches, including a touchdown in a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He transferred to Georgia Southern this year.

Like Ray Lewis, who was notoriously implicated in a murder just after Super Bowl XXXIV, Ray III and Rahsaan have also run afoul of the law. In 2016, Ray III was indicted for sexual assault and dropped from the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers; the charges were eventually dropped. Rahsaan was arrested this year for DUI.

What has been said about Ray Lewis III's death?

Ever since Ray Lewis III's death, tributes have come in for him. Sister Diaymon Desiree said on an Instagram Story:

"Brownie, I love with all of my heart. You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother... Fly high baby"

Rahsaan also spoke on his brother's death:

"Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother A true angel I pray your at peace now because IK how much you was rlly hurtin. I don't and won't ever have the words man cuz this pain right here. I love you I love you I love you. Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I'll make you smile and proud."

Mark James, who coached Ray III at Virginia Union, also issued a statement:

"Two RIP posts for my former players back to back. Young man it was a pleasure to bring you to Virginia Union. Ray Ray May God bless your family. Great young man."

And so did Virginia Union associate head coach Diego Ryland:

"Great young man and a better teammate. The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray."

Ray Lewis, meanwhile, has not issued a statement on his son's death as of this writing.

