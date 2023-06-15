Ray Lewis III cause of death: How did former Ravens linebacker’s son die? 

Tragic news hit former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis and his family, as his son Ray Lewis III died on Thursday, according to TMZ Sports.

Ray Lewis III was 28 years old and played as a running back for most of his college football career. After starring for Lake Mary Prep H.S. in Florida, he went on to play for the Miami Hurricanes, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Virginia Union Panthers.

Associate head coach Diego Ryland, from Virginia Union, spoke to TMZ Sports about his former player's death, stating that he was "[a] great young man and a better teammate. The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray."

Ray Lewis III cause of death

Details about the death of the former linebacker's son have not been released, with most of the news coming from an Instagram tribute from his younger brother, Rahsaan, who said that his brother "was really hurting" and that he prayed that he was at peace now.

"Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother A true angel I pray your at peace now because IK how much you was rlly hurtin. I don't and won't ever have the words man cuz this pain right here. I love you I love you I love you. Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I'll make you smile and proud."

Another heartbroken statement was issued by Mark James, his former coach at Virginia Union who left the school in 2017:

Two RIP posts for my former players back to back. Young man it was a pleasure to bring you to Virginia Union. Ray Ray May God bless your family. Great young man.

Ray Lewis has not released a statement about his son's passing. He has six children in total.

His other son, Rayshad, committed to play football at Utah State and later played for Maryland and Kentucky, but wasn't able to make it to the NFL as a wide receiver.

