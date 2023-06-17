Ray Lewis III cause of death: Police say accidental overdose led to HOFer's son's sudden demise at 28

Ray Lewis III, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, died from an accidental overdose.

TMZ Sports reported the news according to an overdose report from the Casselberry Police Department in Florida.

He was found dead earlier in the week after the emergency call came in on Wednesday afternoon.

Lewis III is the older son of the former Baltimore Ravens middle linebacker. He turned 28 last June 5.

Lewis III starred for Lake Mary Prep High School in Florida, tallying over 2,500 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns in his senior year.

He parlayed those numbers into collegiate football stints with the University of Miami Hurricanes (his father’s alma mater) and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Ray Lewis III also played for Virginia Union after getting dismissed from Coastal Carolina after being indicted on a third-degree sexual assault charge. However, those charges were later dropped upon further investigation.

In 2021, he also suited up for the Champions Indoor Football League team Wyoming Mustangs. He was also pursuing a career in the music industry.

Ray Lewis III death update: Police release cause of death statement

The authorities revealed that they found Lewis III unresponsive after responding to a medical emergency. A friend was also performing CPR on him while another person asked for Narcan, a drug that counters overdoses.

When the responders arrived, Lewis III was lying naked and not breathing. He did not respond despite administering Narcan in his right nostril.

The police report also revealed that a blue pill, unofficially identified as Alprazolam, was located near Lewis III’s body. Alprazolam is also sold under the brand name Xanax, which is used for treating panic and anxiety disorders. However, this drug may increase the risk of breathing problems, sedation, or coma.

The authorities also revealed a used needle and a small plastic bag inside an empty beer can were found at the scene.

The medical examiner will finalize Ray Lewis III’s death cause, even if the police believe a drug overdose took his life.

Ray Lewis III’s family shares heartfelt tributes

While Ray Lewis hasn’t made an official statement regarding his son’s death, Lewis III’s younger brother, Rashaan, expressed his thoughts via an Instagram story.

He said:

"Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel I pray [you're] at peace now because [I know] how much you was [really] hurtin’. I love you I love you I love you.”

Rashaan Lewis paid tribute to his older brother, the late Ray Lewis III. (Image via Rashaan Lewis on Instagram)

Young man, it was a pleasure to bring you to Virginia Union. Ray Ray, May God bless your family. Great young man.”

Ray Lewis III’s interment is yet to be announced.

