Ray Lewis net worth: How much is Ravens icon worth in 2023? 

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis has won every major NFL award possible. He has two Super Bowl titles, two NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, and a Super Bowl Most Valuable Player trophy.

Ray Lewis' on-field excellence led to ten All-Pro and 13 Pro Bowl selections. More importantly, he used his platform to establish a better life for his family and countless people.

As of 2023, the three-time NFL tackles leader has a net worth of $30 million. He accumulated that amount through his football earnings and business portfolio.

Why did Ray Lewis retire?

While Lewis ended his NFL career after the 2012 season, the beginning of the end started a year earlier. An injury forced him to miss four regular season games.

In 2012, his torn triceps that required surgery limited him to six regular season games. His faltering body led him to announce his retirement once their season ended.

It inspired his teammates to make him a winner on his way out. They defeated the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card Round and the Denver Broncos in the Divisionals. In the AFC Championship Game, Baltimore also defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Lewis earned his second championship ring after the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

Ray Lewis’s contract history

Spotrac reveals that Lewis earned $95.7 million throughout 17 seasons. That includes $47.7 million worth of base salaries, $20.5 million in signing bonuses, and $16.2 million in option bonuses.

He signed a five-year, $4.6 million rookie-level contract after the Baltimore Ravens selected him 26th overall in the 1996 NFL Draft. In 2000, he agreed to a four-year, $26 million contract extension. Lewis inked another five-year, $39 million deal before the 2002 season.

He finally signed a seven-year, $44.5 million in the 2009 offseason. Ray Lewis did not play the entirety of the deal, retiring after the 2012 season.

Ray Lewis’s business ventures and endorsements

The Florida native invested his money in several ventures. He operated the Ray Lewis Full Moon Bar-B-Que in Baltimore’s Canton neighborhood from 2005 to 2008.

After closing that business, he focused on a bowling and entertainment complex at the Hunt Valley Towne Center called MVP Lanes. Unfortunately, he sued his former attorney for the failed project.

In 2006, he also formed S&L Racing with Mark Bloomquist and Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers. Lewis also delved into music production via Chosen One Productions.

The former NFL linebacker founded the Power52 Foundation, a non-profit foundation that trains and employs individuals from the clean energy industry.

Aside from his business ventures, he also endorses big brands like EA Sports, Under Armour, and Reebok.

