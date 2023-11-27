How many NFL fields have artificial turf? Full rundown of which teams aren't using grass fields

The artificial turf versus grass debate is a sensitive debate in the National Football League. Players have clamored for the ban of turf fields and the embracing of completely natural grass fields for years.
However, the billionaire businessman who owns NFL franchises has seemingly turned a blind eye, and more teams seem to be embracing turfs. This is despite numerous turf-related injuries sustained by players and an overall dip in quality due to players' skepticism of going down due to a risk of injury.
In this article, we will take a look at the NFL teams that use turf fields, those that use grass fields, and what the stars have to say about the former. So, without further ado, let's get to it.
Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator
Which NFL teams use artificial turf fields?
According to reports, 15 NFL teams use artificial turf fields as of November 2023. There are 30 NFL stadiums, split 50-50 between turf and grass.
Furthermore, with the Jets/Giants and Chargers/Rams sharing football fields, 17 teams play on turf at home.
Here is a comprehensive list of the franchises that use turf at their stadiums.
Numerous players have called out the turf stadiums in the NFL. One of the most vocal is four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers' long-term teammate David Bakhtiari. The Green Bay Packers offensive tackle called out NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell after Aaron Rodgers sustained an ankle injury in the first quarter of his New York Jets career.
The perennial All-Pro offensive lineman sent out a tweet stating,
"Congrats @nfl. How many more players have to get hurt on ARTIFICIAL TURF??! You care more about soccer players than us. You plan to remove all artificial turf for the World Cup coming up. So clearly, it is feasible. I’m sick of this. Do better!”
Which NFL teams use grass fields?
As for the other side of the spectrum, 15 NFL stadiums use real grass rather than artificial turf.
Furthermore, most of those fields use either strains of Bermuda grass on their surface or Kentucky bluegrass.
Here's a comprehensive list of the franchises that use real grass at their venues:
Some players believe that every major NFL injury is caused by turf fields. However, some prominent figures in the league feel otherwise.
New York Giants legend Eli Manning believed that Rodgers' injury had nothing to do with the nature of the playing surface. Manning even made the point that turf fields are important due to the opportunity for quick turnarounds.