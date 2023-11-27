How many NFL fields have artificial turf? Full rundown of which teams aren't using grass fields

The artificial turf versus grass debate is a sensitive debate in the National Football League. Players have clamored for the ban of turf fields and the embracing of completely natural grass fields for years.

However, the billionaire businessman who owns NFL franchises has seemingly turned a blind eye, and more teams seem to be embracing turfs. This is despite numerous turf-related injuries sustained by players and an overall dip in quality due to players' skepticism of going down due to a risk of injury.

In this article, we will take a look at the NFL teams that use turf fields, those that use grass fields, and what the stars have to say about the former. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Which NFL teams use artificial turf fields?

According to reports, 15 NFL teams use artificial turf fields as of November 2023. There are 30 NFL stadiums, split 50-50 between turf and grass.

Furthermore, with the Jets/Giants and Chargers/Rams sharing football fields, 17 teams play on turf at home.

Here is a comprehensive list of the franchises that use turf at their stadiums.

Franchise(s) Stadium Turf or grass Atlanta Falcons Mercedes-Benz Stadium Turf Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium Turf Carolina Panthers Bank of America Stadium Turf Cincinnati Bengals Paul Brown Stadium Turf Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium Turf Detroit Lions Ford Field Turf Houston Texans NRG Stadium Turf Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium Turf Los Angeles Rams/Chargers SoFi Stadium Turf Minnesota Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium Turf New England Patriots Gillette Stadium Turf New Orleans Saints Caesars Superdome Turf New York Giants/Jets MetLife Stadium Turf Seattle Seahawks Lumen Field Turf Tennessee Titans Nissan Stadium Turf

Numerous players have called out the turf stadiums in the NFL. One of the most vocal is four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers' long-term teammate David Bakhtiari. The Green Bay Packers offensive tackle called out NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell after Aaron Rodgers sustained an ankle injury in the first quarter of his New York Jets career.

The perennial All-Pro offensive lineman sent out a tweet stating,

"Congrats @nfl. How many more players have to get hurt on ARTIFICIAL TURF??! You care more about soccer players than us. You plan to remove all artificial turf for the World Cup coming up. So clearly, it is feasible. I’m sick of this. Do better!”

Which NFL teams use grass fields?

As for the other side of the spectrum, 15 NFL stadiums use real grass rather than artificial turf.

Furthermore, most of those fields use either strains of Bermuda grass on their surface or Kentucky bluegrass.

Here's a comprehensive list of the franchises that use real grass at their venues:

Franchise(s) Stadium Turf or grass Arizona Cardinals State Farm Stadium Grass Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium Grass Chicago Bears Soldier Field Grass Cleveland Browns FirstEnergy Stadium Grass Denver Broncos Empower Field at Mile High Grass Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field Grass Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Field Grass Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium Grass Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium Grass Miami Dolphins HardRock Stadium Grass Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field Grass Pittsburgh Steelers Acrisure Stadium Grass San Francisco 49ers Levi's Stadium Grass Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium Grass Washington Commanders FedEx Field Grass

Some players believe that every major NFL injury is caused by turf fields. However, some prominent figures in the league feel otherwise.

New York Giants legend Eli Manning believed that Rodgers' injury had nothing to do with the nature of the playing surface. Manning even made the point that turf fields are important due to the opportunity for quick turnarounds.