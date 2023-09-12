Aaron Rodgers’ ankle injury has New York Jets fans on a roller coaster of emotions. What started as a promising season is suddenly up in smoke after Rodgers left their season opener after four snaps. Leonard Floyd’s sack forced the four-time NFL MVP to stay down on the field after initially getting up.

After an initial assessment of the medical tent, Rodgers was carted off the field. Further X-rays showed negative results, but he was questionable to return in their Week 1 game versus the Buffalo Bills. Rodgers’ fate had one of his former teammates furious with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

David Bakhtiari called out Roger Goodell about Aaron Rogers’ injury on artificial turf

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari addressed Goodell regarding artificial turf usage in the NFL. The five-time All-Pro offensive lineman tweeted:

“Congrats @nfl. How many more players have to get hurt on ARTIFICIAL TURF??! You care more about soccer players than us. You plan to remove all artificial turf for the World Cup coming up. So clearly, it’s feasible. I’m sick of this..Do better!”

Bakhtiari has protected Aaron Rodgers’ blind side since the Packers selected him in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. A decade later, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets one day before the 2023 draft started.