How many NFL players other than Patrick Mahomes have won Best Male Athlete ESPY Award? 

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory in February. Five months later, the quarterback was named the best male athlete at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

After being given the coveted honor, Mahomes gave out thanks:

"It was an incredible season, many ups, many downs. I have to thank my teammates, my coaches, basically just making me look good. I appreciate my teammates, my coaches, the guys that are here. I have to thank my family: Brittany, Bronze and Sterling. I'm glad that all that hard work is paying off."

Interestingly, Mahomes is only the fifth NFL player to win the Best Male Athlete ESPY.

Apart from the Chiefs' signal caller, the other quarterbacks to have won the award are Tom Brady (2021), Drew Brees (2010) and Steve Young (1995). LaDainian Tomlinson remains the only running back to have claimed the honor in 2007 when he played for the San Diego Chargers.

Patrick Mahomes' stats in 2023 NFL season

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl success in the 2022-23 season. The signal-caller ended the regular season with a staggering 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns on 435 pass completions, helping the Chiefs to a 14-3 record and finishing as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

In the divisional round, Kansas City took down Trevor Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars as Mahomes put up 195 yards on 22 passes and two touchdowns. The quarterback then guided the Chiefs past the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game by throwing for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

In the Super Bowl against Jalen Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes recorded 181 yards and three touchdowns on 21 passes as Kansas City won 38-35 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

The quarterback won the NFL MVP, Super Bowl LVII MVP and Best Male Athlete awards in 2023. Mahomes now has two Super Bowl rings to his name, but it's safe to say that the 27-year-old will be eager to build on the Chiefs' dynasty for the long haul.

