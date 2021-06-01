How many NFL preseason games are there in 2021? 

NFL preseason games return in 2021, after being omitted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the NFL regular season being extended to 17 games, every team will now play three games in the preseason.
The Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers will take place in addition to the scheduled three preseason fixtures.
There are 49 NFL preseason games to look out for
With each team playing at least three games, there is plenty of preseason NFL action for fans to watch. And with five rookie quarterbacks being selected in the first round of this year’s NFL draft, they could all see significant time in the preseason.
The NFL preseason gets under way on Thursday, August 5 when the Steelers face the Cowboys in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.
NFL Preseason Schedule 2021
Pro Football Hall of Fame Game
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys, Aug. 5
Week 1 - Aug. 12/13/14
Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals
Washington Football Team at New England Patriots
Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts
New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens
Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions
Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears
New York Jets at New York Giants
Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers
Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons
Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams
Week 2 - Aug 19/20/21/22/23
Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals
Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints
New York Giants at Cleveland Browns
Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers
Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles
New York Jets at Green Bay Packers
Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Week 3 - Aug 27/28/29
Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets
Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans
Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills
Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans
Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos
New England Patriots at New York Giants
Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers
Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions
Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys
Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks