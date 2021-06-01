How many NFL preseason games are there in 2021? 

NFL preseason games return in 2021, after being omitted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the NFL regular season being extended to 17 games, every team will now play three games in the preseason.

The Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers will take place in addition to the scheduled three preseason fixtures.

Beginning in 2021, the NFL is expanding to a 17-game regular season. pic.twitter.com/skNisJwPS2 — NFL (@NFL) March 30, 2021

There are 49 NFL preseason games to look out for

With each team playing at least three games, there is plenty of preseason NFL action for fans to watch. And with five rookie quarterbacks being selected in the first round of this year’s NFL draft, they could all see significant time in the preseason.

The NFL preseason gets under way on Thursday, August 5 when the Steelers face the Cowboys in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

NFL Preseason Schedule 2021

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys, Aug. 5

Week 1 - Aug. 12/13/14

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals

Washington Football Team at New England Patriots

Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens

Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears

New York Jets at New York Giants

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons

Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams

Week 2 - Aug 19/20/21/22/23

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

Week 3 - Aug 27/28/29

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos

New England Patriots at New York Giants

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers

Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys

Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks