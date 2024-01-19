How many NFL QBs were coached by Bill Belichick? Full list explored feat. Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe, and more

Bill Belichick is one of the greatest head coaches in American sports history. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach has coached his fair share of Hall of Famers and proved over three decades his ability to coach egos and get the best for the franchise.

Belichick has coached 17 quarterbacks during his time in the NFL. Ten quarterbacks started for the legendary head coach's New England Patriots between 2000 and 2023, and seven started for the Cleveland Browns between 1991 and 1995.

Countless others appeared on the scout teams or joined via free agency, but we will strictly stick to quarterbacks to start regular-season NFL games.

Top Five QBs coached by Bill Belichick ft. Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe, and more

Let's look at the five quarterbacks with the most appearances for Bill Belichick-coached teams. We will be counting from five to the highest, and we're sure you can guess who's nestled at number one.

5. Drew Bledsoe, New England Patriots - 18

Drew Bledsoe was the franchise quarterback for the New England Patriots when Bill Belichick took over in 2000. Bledsoe had been the Patriots' starting quarterback since 1993, when he was selected as the first overall pick.

The four-time Pro Bowler looked poised to be the Patriots' quarterback for the Belichick era until he suffered a potentially career-ending injury early in the 2001 season. Like they say, the rest is history.

4. Bernie Kosar, Cleveland Browns- 30

Like Drew Bledsoe, Bernie Kosar was the first incumbent starter at quarterback when Belichick took the reins at a new franchise, the Cleveland Browns, in 1991. Kosar was a talented quarterback, though his career was plagued with injuries.

The 1991 NFL season was the only season where Kosar was the undisputed starter in Cleveland under Belichick. By the next season, he was usurped by Mike Tomczak and later by the next on our list.

3. Vinny Testaverde, Cleveland Browns - 31

Vinny Testaverde is a two-time Pro Bowler and long-term NFL starting quarterback, but he's perhaps more famous for his Hall of Fame college football career.

Vinny Testaverde was the Browns' starting quarterback in the 1994 and 1995 seasons, and he performed admirably while being coached by the great Bill Belichick.

2. Mac Jones, New England Patriots - 42

When the Patriots drafted Mac Jones, it looked like they had found their new Tom Brady. Jones had all the makings of a Bill Belichick QB and was fresh off a stellar college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Unfortunately, Mac Jones couldn't build on a promising start at New England, where he was an undisputed starter in his rookie year. Eventually, Jones began sharing the starting job with Bailey Zappe, who was initially expected to be a mere backup.

Some even believe that Jones' poor performances were why Bill Belichick left the New England Patriots. We aren't sure about that, though.

1. Tom Brady, New England Patriots - 283

Was it ever in doubt? Of course, Tom Brady has the most appearances for Bill Belichick. Brady and Belichick made for arguably the greatest quarterback and head coach duo in the history of the NFL.

Tom Brady won six Super Bowls under the tutelage of Belichick and stacked up enough accolades to make the Manning Brothers jealous. The GOAT head coach developed the GOAT quarterback, and the duo wreaked havoc on the league for two decades.