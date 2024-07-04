How many NFL stadiums are there in 2024? Listing every active stadium in the league

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • How many NFL stadiums are there in 2024? Listing every active stadium in the league

How many NFL stadiums are there in 2024? Listing every active stadium in the league

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jul 04, 2024 02:10 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
How many NFL stadiums are there in 2024? Listing every active stadium in the league

The NFL is the biggest and most marketable American football league. The league is home to the world's best talent and a billionaire's playground. There are currently 30 active stadiums for the 32 franchises in the National Football League.

It's important to note that there are 32 franchises in the league, but two stadiums are shared by two franchises, namely the SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area and MetLife Stadium in the New York City area.

also-read-trending Trending

The 30 active stadiums in the NFL ahead of the 2024 season

Here's a look at the 30 stadiums currently in use in the National Football League ahead of the 2024 NFL season:

  1. Arizona Cardinals - State Farm Stadium
  2. Atlanta Falcons - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  3. Baltimore Ravens - M&T Bank Stadium
  4. Buffalo Bills - Highmark Stadium
  5. Carolina Panthers - Bank of America Stadium
  6. Chicago Bears - Soldier Field
  7. Cincinnati Bengals - Paycor Stadium
  8. Cleveland Browns - Cleveland Browns Stadium
  9. Dallas Cowboys - AT&T Stadium
  10. Denver Broncos - Empower Field at Mile High
  11. Detroit Lions - Ford Field
  12. Green Bay Packers - Lambeau Field
  13. Houston Texans - NRG Stadium
  14. Indianapolis Colts - Lucas Oil Stadium
  15. Jacksonville Jaguars - TIAA Bank Field
  16. Kansas City Chiefs - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
  17. Las Vegas Raiders - Allegiant Stadium
  18. Los Angeles Chargers and Rams - SoFi Stadium
  19. Miami Dolphins - Hard Rock Stadium
  20. Minnesota Vikings - U.S. Bank Stadium
  21. New England Patriots - Gillette Stadium
  22. New Orleans Saints - Caesars Superdome
  23. New York Giants and Jets - MetLife Stadium
  24. Philadelphia Eagles - Lincoln Financial Field
  25. Pittsburgh Steelers - Acrisure Stadium
  26. San Francisco 49ers - Levi's Stadium
  27. Seattle Seahawks - Lumen Field
  28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Raymond James Stadium
  29. Tennessee Titans - Nissan Stadium
  30. Washington Commanders - Commanders Field

Which stadium has the highest seating capacity in the NFL?

The MetLife Stadium at East Rutherford, New Jersey, has the highest capacity in the National Football League. The stadium is the home of the New York Giants and the Jets and boasts a seating capacity of 82,500.

The MetLife Stadium opened to the general public in 2010 and is one of New Jersey's biggest attractions. It's one of two stadiums that host two teams, alongside the SoFi Stadium, which is the home of the LA Chargers and Rams.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी