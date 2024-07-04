How many NFL stadiums are there in 2024? Listing every active stadium in the league

The NFL is the biggest and most marketable American football league. The league is home to the world's best talent and a billionaire's playground. There are currently 30 active stadiums for the 32 franchises in the National Football League.

It's important to note that there are 32 franchises in the league, but two stadiums are shared by two franchises, namely the SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area and MetLife Stadium in the New York City area.

The 30 active stadiums in the NFL ahead of the 2024 season

Here's a look at the 30 stadiums currently in use in the National Football League ahead of the 2024 NFL season:

Arizona Cardinals - State Farm Stadium Atlanta Falcons - Mercedes-Benz Stadium Baltimore Ravens - M&T Bank Stadium Buffalo Bills - Highmark Stadium Carolina Panthers - Bank of America Stadium Chicago Bears - Soldier Field Cincinnati Bengals - Paycor Stadium Cleveland Browns - Cleveland Browns Stadium Dallas Cowboys - AT&T Stadium Denver Broncos - Empower Field at Mile High Detroit Lions - Ford Field Green Bay Packers - Lambeau Field Houston Texans - NRG Stadium Indianapolis Colts - Lucas Oil Stadium Jacksonville Jaguars - TIAA Bank Field Kansas City Chiefs - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Las Vegas Raiders - Allegiant Stadium Los Angeles Chargers and Rams - SoFi Stadium Miami Dolphins - Hard Rock Stadium Minnesota Vikings - U.S. Bank Stadium New England Patriots - Gillette Stadium New Orleans Saints - Caesars Superdome New York Giants and Jets - MetLife Stadium Philadelphia Eagles - Lincoln Financial Field Pittsburgh Steelers - Acrisure Stadium San Francisco 49ers - Levi's Stadium Seattle Seahawks - Lumen Field Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Raymond James Stadium Tennessee Titans - Nissan Stadium Washington Commanders - Commanders Field

Which stadium has the highest seating capacity in the NFL?

The MetLife Stadium at East Rutherford, New Jersey, has the highest capacity in the National Football League. The stadium is the home of the New York Giants and the Jets and boasts a seating capacity of 82,500.

The MetLife Stadium opened to the general public in 2010 and is one of New Jersey's biggest attractions. It's one of two stadiums that host two teams, alongside the SoFi Stadium, which is the home of the LA Chargers and Rams.

