How many NIL deals does Will Anderson Jr have? All you need to know about top 2023 NFL Draft prospect’s endorsements 

Will Anderson Jr. will enter the 2023 NFL Draft as one of the top prospects. The former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker is tipped to get selected in the first round.

Like many college athletes entering the big leagues, Anderson is already making financial gains from his name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals. He currently has four endorsement deals ahead of his big move to the NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anderson signed his first NIL deal with lifestyle activewear brand Rhoback in July 2022. He didn't wait long to ink his second contract with Krystal, a fast-food restaurant chain.

The linebacker signed his third deal with BMW in Tuscaloosa. His fourth deal was signed with Dr. Teal's, a wellness and personal care brand, in October last year.

According to reports, Anderson's current value with his NILs stands at a whopping $1.4 million. However, he is only expected to boost his net worth once he signs with an NFL team in the upcoming draft.

It is believed that a number of teams are monitoring him ahead of the draft. Anderson is projected to go as the third overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals.

How did Will Anderson Jr. fare in the 2022 season?

Former Alabama Crimson Tide LB Will Anderson Jr

Will Anderson Jr. had another sensational campaign with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2022. The linebacker racked up 51 tackles, 10 sacks, one interception, and one pass defense.

Anderson's college football displays earned him a second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year award. He also earned First Team All-SEC honors.

He played a total of 41 games for Alabama and finished with a 37-4 record. Anderson helped the Crimson Tide win the 2020 College Football Playoff national championship game and the 2020 and 2021 SEC titles as well.

It will be interesting to see which team Anderson suits up for in the 2023 NFL season.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes