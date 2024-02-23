How many picks do Bears have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of picks and team needs for Chicago

The Chicago Bears are in a good position leading into the 2024 NFL Draft. They have the third-highest cap space ($66.9 million) based on a projected $242 million salary cap. Likewise, the NFC North squad owns the top overall pick in the draft after trading last year’s No. 1 selection to the Carolina Panthers.

But immense pressure comes with that first pick for General Manager Ryan Poles and the entire Bears think tank. The foremost concern is whether to use that selection for one of the top quarterback prospects this year.

Conversely, selecting a player of a different position means they have a vote of confidence for Justin Fields. Regardless of what they do with the No. 1 pick, they must build a solid roster around the signal-caller.

While they have some solid players around their roster, they still have some holes to fill. That’s where their strategy could revolve in the latter rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

How many picks do Bears have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Sportskeeda’s Mock Draft Simulator states that the Bears will have six selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. Barring any trades or other transactions, here’s how their picks will unfold:

Round 1, Pick 1

Round 1, Pick 9

Round 3, Pick 75

Round 4, Pick 111

Round 4, Pick 123

Round 5, Pick 143

The Bears have all six picks within the top 150, including two in the top 10. Aside from the first pick, they also own the ninth overall selection due to their 7-10 finish last season. However, they lost their second-round pick when they traded for Montez Sweat.

They earned an extra fourth-round pick as part of their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. The Eagles surrendered their 2024 fourth-rounder and a 2023 first-rounder in exchange for the Bears first-round pick (9th overall) last year.

Chicago doesn’t have a sixth-round selection in the 2024 draft due to the trade that brought them offensive guard Dan Feeney. Finally, they traded their seventh-round pick to the New England Patriots to acquire wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

Meanwhile, here’s how the draft could unfold for the Bears based on the mock draft simulator.

Round 1, Pick 1: Caleb Williams, QB, USC Trojans

Round 1, Pick 9: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington Huskies

Round 3, Pick 75: Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State Cougars

Round 4, Pick 111: Cedric Johnson, EDGE, Ole Miss Rebels

Round 4, Pick 123: Kingsley Eguakun, OC, Florida Gators

Round 5, Pick 143: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Chicago Bears mock draft - 2024 NFL Draft

The Bears could follow the “best talent available” approach to amass this draft class. Williams is among the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, thanks to his rocket arm and improvisation skills. Odunze is a big target they can pair with DJ Moore, who had an impressive season in his first year with the Bears.

Hicks and Melton fortify their secondary, while Eguakun is a solid blocker who uses his strength to control defenders. Johnson can help Sweat put pressure on the quarterback, giving more tenacity on Chicago’s defensive front.

Bears team needs in 2024

While they already have a quarterback in Justin Fields, the Bears can find an upgrade among the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. They might not be as agile as Fields, but they are better passers than the former Ohio State standout.

The Bears will also need reinforcements in their defensive secondary, especially if they lose Jaylon Johnson to free agency. Pass defense has been one of their loopholes last season, giving opponents 237.8 yards per game (eighth-worst).

They badly need an able edge rusher after finishing with the second-fewest sacks in 2023 (30). Finally, adding another center could bring stability to their offensive line, especially with Lucas Patrick converted from guard to center.