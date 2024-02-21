How many picks do Bills have in 2024 NFL draft? Full list of picks and team needs for Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills will be looking at the 2024 NFL draft after a season where they came close to winning it all and yet again fell to the brilliance of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Their loss at home was particularly painful as the defeat came due to a missed field goal in the last moments.

Now, they will be looking to address some of their needs through the draft as they seek to build a team around Josh Allen. As one of the best quarterbacks in the league, the Bills know that the window to win their first-ever Super Bowl is now and they should target the upcoming draft with that mentality.

How many picks do Bills have in 2024 draft?

The Buffalo Bills have 10 picks in the 2024 draft, provisional to any compensatory picks that might be awarded to them by the league, which are expected to be announced in March.

They have one pick in the top 50 of the draft order and two in the top 100. They are expected to be the No. 28th, No. 60th and No. 99 picks.

Bills' team needs in 2024

As identified by Sportskeeda's own Tony Pauline, the main areas the Buffalo Bills have to focus on through the draft are wide receivers, edge rushers, safeties, defensive tackles and cornerbacks.

For multiple seasons now, the general observation has been that if Stefon Diggs is blocked, it slows their entire offense down. While tight ends have picked up some yards in the scheme when their premier receiver is shut out of the game, it has not proved enough against tougher opposition.

They have now lost in the AFC Divisional Round, at home, for two consecutive seasons. Last season they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals and this year it was to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Most of their other needs are on defense. They need a pass rusher to make sure that the opposing quarterback is not comfortable in the pocket. Von Miller was supposed to be the next big addition to help with that issue. But he has not had the effect they thought he would as a two-time Super Bowl winner with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.

Towards the end of the season, they were left without defensive reinforcements due to injuries and it came back to bite them when playing against Patrick Mahomes. They need to fortify their depth across the defense.

Accordingly, our Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator gives us what a good 2024 draft for the Buffalo Bills would look like. It takes the current projected picks only and ignores potential trades with other teams, which are to be realistically expected.

Buffalo Bills 2024 Mock NFL Draft based on Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

They end up picking Bralen Trice in the first round to address their problems on the defensive edge. With the other picks in the top 100, they take Johnny Wilson to address their depth at wide receiver and Jaden Hicks comes in as a safety. Based on this mock draft, the Bills select two edge players, five wide receivers (including with their last two picks), two safeties and one offensive tackle.

Based on their needs, they could conceivably pick some defensive tackles and corners in other iterations. It is also expected that they might sign another kicker for competition.

Especially how their season ended, and how the Super Bowl this year could have been very different if the 49ers had converted a missed extra point. But unless they are being influenced by Bill Belichick, they are likely to pick from undrafted free agents to fill that spot.