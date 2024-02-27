How many picks do Buccaneers have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of selections available for Jason Licht

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to build on their squad in the 2024 NFL draft. They ended the 2023 season as NFC South winners with a 9-8 record.
Todd Bowles' team took down the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round but was eliminated from the playoffs by the Detroit Lions in the divisional round. Nonetheless, Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht will look to make a few solid additions in the upcoming draft to attain success with the team in 2024.
The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2021, albeit with Tom Bray as their quarterback, but will be eager to make it to the big game once again despite going through a transitional phase.
2024 NFL draft: How many draft picks do the Buccaneers have?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to have six picks in the 2024 NFL draft. They have the No. 26 overall pick in the first round.
The Buccaneers have not announced any compensatory picks, which means they will have six of their own picks in each round of the draft.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft picks 2024
Here's a look at the Buccaneers' potential picks in each round in the 2024 NFL draft:
- Round 1, Pick 26
- Round 2, Pick 57
- Round 3, Pick 89
- Round 4, Pick 125
- Round 6, Pick 202
- Round 7, Pick 243
Who did the Buccaneers pick in 2023?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made eight picks in the 2023 NFL draft:
- Round 1, Pick 19 - Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt
- Round 2, Pick 48 (from Green Bay Packers via Detroit Lions) - Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State
- Round 3, Pick 82 - YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville
- Round 5, Pick 153 - SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh
- Round 5, Pick 171 (from Los Angeles Rams) - Payne Durham, TE, Purdue
- Round 6, Pick 181 (from Indianapolis Colts) - Josh Hayes, DB, Kansas State
- Round 6, Pick 191 (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska
- Round 6, Pick 196 - Jose Ramirez, EDGE, Eastern Michigan