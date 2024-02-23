How many picks do Chargers have in the 2024 NFL draft? Full list of selections available for Jim Harbaugh

The Los Angeles Chargers have had difficulty assembling a competitive team in recent seasons, and the NFL draft is probably the most effective way to do that. Although the franchise has been successful in selecting quality players in the draft, such as Derwin James and Justin Herbert, it has also fallen short in numerous other rounds, leaving their rosters fragile and unbalanced.

The club is under new leadership in 2024, with Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz establishing a new GM-HC combo. The expectation is that the incoming administration will learn from the failings of the former and assemble a team capable of improving on-field performances.

The Bolts are presently slated to select fifth overall in the NFL draft of 2024, which will take place in Detroit from April 25–27. If they don't trade down, this will also be the Chargers' first selection of a player in the top-5 since they selected Joey Bosa third overall in the 2016 draft.

The Chargers have taken players with the fifth overall pick on four occasions in their history: they took linebacker Junior Seau in 1990, running back LaDainian Tomlinson in 2001, linebacker Billy Ray Smith in 1983 and cornerback Quentin Jammer in 2002. Beau and Tomlinson, two of those players, were later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Let's look at other draft picks the Chargers have in 2024.

How many draft picks do the Chargers have?

The Los Angeles Chargers currently know their draft positions in the 2024 NFL draft. The team has not received any selections in exchange for dealing away players, nor has it traded any selections away in any other transactions. The Bolts' 2024 draft selections are listed below:

1st round - 5th overall pick

2nd round - 37th overall pick

3rd round - 69th overall pick

4th round - 106th overall pick

5th round - 139th overall pick

6th round - 183rd overall pick

7th round - 223rd overall pick

7th round - 256th overall pick (compensatory pick)

Who did the Chargers pick in 2023?

The Los Angeles Chargers made seven selections in the 2023 NFL draft. They acquired no compensatory picks and used all seven of their draft selections. Below is a list of every draft choice they made in the most recent draft:

1st round, Pick 21 - wide receiver Quentin Johnston - TCU

2nd round, Pick 54 - linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu - USC

3rd round, Pick 85 - linebacker Daiyan Henley - Washington State

4th round, Pick 125 - wide receiver Derius Davis - TCU

5th round, Pick 156 - offensive tackle Jordan McFadden - Clemson

6th round, Pick 200 - defensive tackle Scott Matlock - Boise State

7th round, Pick 239 - quarterback Max Duggan - TCU