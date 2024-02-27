How many picks do Commanders have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of selections available for Adam Peter

Adam Peter and the Washington Commanders are coming off a disappointing 2023 NFL season. The Commanders started strong but ended with a whimper, missing out on yet another playoff berth.

Hence, the Washington faithful will hope the franchise has a stellar 2024 Draft. So, without further ado, let's look at the picks the Commanders have ahead of the upcoming draft process.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 NFL draft: How many draft picks do the Commanders have?

The Washington Commanders have nine picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. The capital franchise owns all of their picks ahead of the upcoming draft and two additional Day 2 picks.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

The Commanders added those Day 2 picks at the trade deadline. They did this by trading Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers, earning them a compensatory third-round selection. Also, their trade with the Chicago Bears garnered a second-round pick for Montez Sweat. The Commanders will be looking to use this draft treasure chest to bolster their ailing franchise.

Washington Commanders Draft Picks 2024

Here's a look at the Washington Commanders' picks ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 2

Round 2, Pick 36

Round 2, Pick 40 (from the Chicago Bears)

Round 3, Pick 67

Round 3, Pick 100 (from the San Francisco 49ers)

Round 4, Pick 102

Round 5, Pick 137

Round 6, Pick 180

Round 7, Pick 219

Who did the Commanders pick in 2023?

The Washington Commanders also had a load of Draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Let's take a look at how they used up their Draft capital last year:

Round 1, Pick 16 - Emmanuel Forbes, Cornerback, Mississippi State

Round 2, Pick 47 - Jartavius Martin, Safety, Illinois

Round 3, Pick 97* - Ricky Stromberg, Center, Arkansas

Round 4, Pick 118 - Braeden Daniels, Offensive lineman, Utah

Round 5, Pick 137 - K.J. Henry, Edge rusher, Clemson

Round 6, Pick 193 - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Running back, Kentucky

Round 7, Pick 233 - Andre Jones, Edge rusher, Louisiana

Washington Commanders fans will be hoping that the Dan Quinn-led franchise drafts better in the first round of this year's draft. Last year, the Commanders shocked the league by drafting 166-pound cornerback Emmanuel Forbes before sure-fire prospect Christian Gonzalez.

That gamble did not pay off, as Forbes couldn't cut it at the NFL level. The Mississippi State defensive back struggled greatly as a rookie and regularly got targeted by opposing teams. Forbes spent a lot of time on the bench. As a result, making the Washington Commanders' front office look like amateurs for choosing him so early.