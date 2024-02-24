How many picks do Jets have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of selections available for Robert Saleh

The 2024 NFL draft is fast approaching, and the New York Jets enter the offseason on the back of another underwhelming campaign in 2023. Robert Saleh's team finished third in the AFC East with a 7-10 record.

It was the 13th season in a row when the Jets failed to qualify for the playoffs. However, the New York outfit will be aiming to build a strong platform for next season at the upcoming draft.

2024 NFL draft: How many draft picks do the Jets have?

The New York Jets will have five picks at the 2024 NFL draft. Robert Saleh's team will also have the 10th overall pick in the first round.

The Jets will have their natural picks in Rounds 1, 3, 4 and 6. They will also receive the Denver Broncos' fourth-round pick (acquired via trade for DE Jacob Martin).

Moreover, the New York outfit is expected to receive two compensatory seventh-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft, which could see them end up with seven total selections.

New York Jets draft picks 2024

The Jets forfeited their 2024 second-round pick to the Green Bay Packers to finalize a trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers last offseason.

However, the trade backfired, as the veteran signal-caller picked up a season-ending injury in his very first game for the New York outfit in Week 1.

Saleh's team also dealt their seventh-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for Chuck Clark. However, New York will receive Denver’s fourth-round pick for the deal with Martin, which took place in November 2022.

Who did the Jets pick in 2023?

Here's a look at all the seven New York Jets picks from the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 1, Pick 15 (from Green Bay Packers) - Will McDonald IV, EDGE | Iowa State

Round 2, Pick 43 - Joe Tippmann, C | Wisconsin

Round 4, Pick 112 - Carter Warren, OT | Pittsburgh

Round 5, Pick 143 - Israel Abanikanda, RB | Pittsburgh

Round 6, Pick 184 - Zaire Barnes, LB | Western Michigan

Round 6, Pick 204 - Jarrick Bernard-Converse, DB | LSU

Round 7, Pick 220 - Zack Kuntz, TE | Old Dominion