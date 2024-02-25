How many picks do Raiders have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of selections available for Antonio Pierce

The 2024 NFL draft will be an important one for the Las Vegas Raiders, depending on their ambition.

The Raiders finished the 2023 season second in the AFC West, with an 8-9 record. It was the second season in a row that Las Vegas failed to qualify for the playoffs.

However, the Raiders showed promising signs under new head coach Antonio Pierce, who took up the interim job after Josh McDaniels' firing in November 2023.

Pierce will be aiming to make the right appointments at the 2024 NFL draft to build a solid platform for his team next season.

2024 NFL draft: How many draft picks do the Raiders have?

The Las Vegas Raiders will have nine picks at the 2024 NFL draft. Notably, they will have the No. 13 overall selection in the first round.

The Raiders will have their original picks from Round 1 to Round 5. They will also have one pick in Round 6 and three picks in Round 7.

Las Vegas Raiders draft picks 2024

Here's a look at the Raiders' picks in the different rounds for the upcoming draft:

Round 1, Pick 13

Round 2, Pick 44

Round 3, Pick 77

Round 4, Pick 113

Round 5, Pick 147

Round 6, Pick 210 (from Kansas City Chiefs)

Round 7, Pick 221 (from New England Patriots)

Round 7, Pick 225 (from Tennessee Titans)

Round 7, Pick 227 (from Minnesota Vikings)

Who did the Raiders pick in 2023?

The Las Vegas Raiders made nine picks at the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 1, Pick 7 - Tyree Wilson, EDGE | Texas Tech

Round 2, Pick 35 (From Indianapolis Colts) - Michael Mayer, TE | Notre Dame

Round 3, Pick 70 - Bryon Young, DL | Alabama

Round 3, Pick 100 (From Kansas City Chiefs via New York Giants) Compensatory pick - Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati

Round 4, Pick 104 (From Houston Texans) - Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

Round 4, Pick 135 (From New England Patriots) - Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue

Round 5, Pick 170 (From New York Jets) - Christopher Smith II, S, Georgia

Round 6, Pick 203 (From Houston Texans) - Amari Burney, LB, Florida

Round 7, Pick 231 (From New England Patriots) - Nesta Jade Silvera, DT, Arizona State