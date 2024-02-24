How many picks do Saints have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of selections available for Mickey Loomis

Mickey Loomis and the New Orleans Saints didn't have the best of seasons in 2023.

They were tipped by many to make the playoffs even brought in perennial Pro Bowler quarterback Derek Carr to make their job easier. However, they didn't make the playoffs. Derek Carr didn't feel like an upgrade, and the team is in salary cap purgatory.

Hence, the best thing the Saints could do now is ace the 2024 NFL Draft. In this article, we examine the Draft picks the Saints have in this year's Draft and who they drafted the previous year. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

2024 NFL draft: How many draft picks do the Saints have?

The New Orleans Saints have nine picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. They own six selections and are expected to receive three more as compensatory picks for losing select free agents in the last offseason.

These Draft picks will serve as the building blocks for the team in 2024 and beyond. The team needs progress in their rebuild, as they fell well below expectations in the recently concluded NFL season.

New Orleans Saints draft picks 2024

Here's a look at the New Orleans Saints draft pick placements ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1 Pick 14

Round 2 Pick 45 via the Denver Broncos

Round 5 Pick 149

Round 5 Pick 167

Round 5 Pick 169

Round 5 Pick 174

Round 6 Pick 192

Round 6 Pick 201 via the Philadelphia Eagles

Round 7 Pick 230 via the Denver Broncos

What happened to the New Orleans Saints' Draft picks from rounds 2 to 4? Well, the franchise lost them in the following ways:

Round 2, Pick 50: Traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2022 pick that went on to become left tackle Trevor Penning

Round 3, Pick 81: Traded to the Denver Broncos, who routed it to the Seattle Seahawks, along with Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton

Round 4, Pick 117: Traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars to move up on Draft day in the 2023 NFL Draft for quarterback Jake Haener

Who did the Saints pick in 2023?

The New Orleans Saints had an eventful 2023 NFL Draft. Here's a look at the players that the Saints selected in last year's ceremony:

Round 1, Pick 29 (from the Denver Broncos via the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers) - Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Round 2, Pick 40 - Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

Round 3, Pick 71 - Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

Round 4, Pick 103 (from the Chicago Bears) - Nick Saldiveri, OT, Old Dominion

Round 4, Pick 127 (from the Jacksonville Jaguars) - Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State

Round 5, Pick 146 - Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota

Round 6, Pick 195 (from the Denver Broncos) - A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest