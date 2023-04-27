The 2023 NFL draft is finally here! The first round of the draft will begin on Thursday 27, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

One of the most intriguing positions in this year's draft is the quarterback position. Since 1936, a quarterback has been selected first 34 times, the most of any position (the most recent being Trevor Lawrence in 2021). The second-highest position drafted number one overall is running back, which has happened 23 times.

This year's quarterback draft class features many first-round worthy play callers. Alabama's Bryce Young is expected to be the first-overall pick in this year's draft to the Carolina Panthers.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: Sources have believed for weeks that the #Panthers will select Bryce Young 1st overall tonight, according to @tompelissero 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: Sources have believed for weeks that the #Panthers will select Bryce Young 1st overall tonight, according to @tompelissero https://t.co/IkeTfHJ2Mr

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was predicted to go number two overall to the Texans after it was revealed that the Panthers would likely select Young. However, after scoring terribly in the S2 cognitive test, there's a chance Stroud could fall out of the top 10, but he won't fall out of the first round. At one point, many thought the Panthers would select Stroud number one overall.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is also a quarterback that could go in the top 10. A few days ago, Levi's odds of going number-one overall jumped from +4000 to +400. Many also think the Texans could potentially select him second overall.

br_betting @br_betting



His odds to be the first pick jumped from +4000 to +400 in the last hour Someone on Reddit posted Will Levis is 'telling friends and family Carolina will in fact take him' as the No. 1 pick...His odds to be the first pick jumped from +4000 to +400 in the last hour @DKSportsbook Someone on Reddit posted Will Levis is 'telling friends and family Carolina will in fact take him' as the No. 1 pick...His odds to be the first pick jumped from +4000 to +400 in the last hour @DKSportsbook 🧐 https://t.co/RwuizOJidy

Anthony Richardson is another QB expected to go in the first-round. Richardson didn't impress in college as he only started 13 games and finished 6-7 as a starter, completing less than 55% of passes.

However, he had an impressive combine, breaking the quarterback record for broad jump and vertical jump, while running a 4.4 forty-yard dash. Scouts and teams are in love with his potential and raw athletic ability.

Then there's Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. Hooker shone the last two seasons at Tennessee, throwing for over 6,000 yards, 58 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Unfortunately, for Hooker, he tore his ACL during the Volunteers' second-to-last game this past season, which could see him slip into the second-round.

In total, four quarterbacks should be selected in the first-round.

Comparing the 2023 NFL draft's QB draft class to last year's

Kenny Pickett was the only QB selected inthe first-round of last year;s draft

The 2023 QB draft class is much deeper than last year's QB class.

Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback selected in the first-round of last year's draft. The next quarterback selected was Desmond Ridder in the third-round at pick number 74. Ironically, Brock Purdy was the last quarterback selected and had arguably the best rookie season.

Tonight's draft will be much different than last year's. As many as four QB's could go in the top 10 picks and at least four should go in the first-round.

