How many rounds are on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft? Full draft order for Day 2

Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft is now in the books. There was a lot of drama in Green Bay, Wisconsin, including Cam Ward going No. 1, the Jaguars trading up to No. 2 to select Travis Hunter, and the New York Giants skipping on Shedeur Sanders not once but twice.
There are two rounds on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, during which teams will have the chance to fill out their rosters with talented players. Round 2 and 3 will be on the agenda, and it begins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 25, 2025.
2025 NFL Draft Order: Full list of teams slated to pick on Day 2
Here's a list of the entire Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft:
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Round 2
33. Cleveland Browns
34. Houston Texans
35. Tennessee Titans
36. Cleveland Browns
37. Las Vegas Raiders
38. New England Patriots
39. Chicago Bears
40. New Orleans Saints
41. Chicago Bears
42. New York Jets
43. San Francisco 49ers
44. Dallas Cowboys
45. Indianapolis Colts
46. Los Angeles Rams
47. Arizona Cardinals
48. Miami Dolphins
49. Cincinnati Bengals
50. Seattle Seahawks
51. Denver Broncos
52. Seattle Seahawks
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54. Green Bay Packers
55. Los Angeles Chargers
56. Buffalo Bills
57. Carolina Panthers
58. Houston Texans
59. Baltimore Ravens
60. Detroit Lions
61. Washington Commanders
62. Buffalo Bills
63. Kansas City Chiefs
64. Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3
65. New York Giants
66. Kansas City Chiefs
67. Cleveland Browns
68. Las Vegas Raiders
69. New England Patriots
70. Jacksonville Jaguars
71. New Orleans Saints
72. Chicago Bears
73. New York Jets
74. Carolina Panthers
75. San Francisco 49ers
76. Dallas Cowboys
77. New England Patriots
78. Arizona Cardinals
79. Houston Texans
80. Indianapolis Colts
81. Cincinnati Bengals
82. Seattle Seahawks
83. Pittsburgh Steelers
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85. Denver Broncos
86. Los Angeles Chargers
87. Green Bay Packers
88. Jacksonville Jaguars
89. Houston Texans
90. Los Angeles Rams
91. Baltimore Ravens
92. Seattle Seahawks
93. New Orleans Saints
94. Cleveland Browns
95. Kansas City Chiefs
96. Philadelphia Eagles
97. Minnesota Vikings
98. Miami Dolphins
99. Houston Texans
100. San Francisco 49ers
101. Atlanta Falcons
102. Detroit Lions
The 2025 NFL Mock Draft Simulator predicts a busy Day 2 feat. Shedeur Sanders to the Cleveland Browns
Shedeur Sanders has endured the biggest fall in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Colorado Buffaloes product wasn't picked in Round 1 despite being viewed as a potential Top 3 pick for large parts of the 2024 college football season.
The Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator has him off the board with the first pick in the second round.
His new home will be the Cleveland Browns as he looks to step into the void left by Deshaun Watson's injury. He'll be joining Michigan's Mason Graham, who was selected on Day 1.
Here's a look at the rest of the simulated second and third-round draft selections:
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.