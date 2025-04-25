How many rounds are on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft? Full draft order for Day 2

Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft is now in the books. There was a lot of drama in Green Bay, Wisconsin, including Cam Ward going No. 1, the Jaguars trading up to No. 2 to select Travis Hunter, and the New York Giants skipping on Shedeur Sanders not once but twice.

There are two rounds on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, during which teams will have the chance to fill out their rosters with talented players. Round 2 and 3 will be on the agenda, and it begins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 25, 2025.

2025 NFL Draft Order: Full list of teams slated to pick on Day 2

Here's a list of the entire Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft:

Round 2

33. Cleveland Browns

34. Houston Texans

35. Tennessee Titans

36. Cleveland Browns

37. Las Vegas Raiders

38. New England Patriots

39. Chicago Bears

40. New Orleans Saints

41. Chicago Bears

42. New York Jets

43. San Francisco 49ers

44. Dallas Cowboys

45. Indianapolis Colts

46. Los Angeles Rams

47. Arizona Cardinals

48. Miami Dolphins

49. Cincinnati Bengals

50. Seattle Seahawks

51. Denver Broncos

52. Seattle Seahawks

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

54. Green Bay Packers

55. Los Angeles Chargers

56. Buffalo Bills

57. Carolina Panthers

58. Houston Texans

59. Baltimore Ravens

60. Detroit Lions

61. Washington Commanders

62. Buffalo Bills

63. Kansas City Chiefs

64. Philadelphia Eagles

Round 3

65. New York Giants

66. Kansas City Chiefs

67. Cleveland Browns

68. Las Vegas Raiders

69. New England Patriots

70. Jacksonville Jaguars

71. New Orleans Saints

72. Chicago Bears

73. New York Jets

74. Carolina Panthers

75. San Francisco 49ers

76. Dallas Cowboys

77. New England Patriots

78. Arizona Cardinals

79. Houston Texans

80. Indianapolis Colts

81. Cincinnati Bengals

82. Seattle Seahawks

83. Pittsburgh Steelers

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

85. Denver Broncos

86. Los Angeles Chargers

87. Green Bay Packers

88. Jacksonville Jaguars

89. Houston Texans

90. Los Angeles Rams

91. Baltimore Ravens

92. Seattle Seahawks

93. New Orleans Saints

94. Cleveland Browns

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Philadelphia Eagles

97. Minnesota Vikings

98. Miami Dolphins

99. Houston Texans

100. San Francisco 49ers

101. Atlanta Falcons

102. Detroit Lions

The 2025 NFL Mock Draft Simulator predicts a busy Day 2 feat. Shedeur Sanders to the Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders has endured the biggest fall in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Colorado Buffaloes product wasn't picked in Round 1 despite being viewed as a potential Top 3 pick for large parts of the 2024 college football season.

The Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator has him off the board with the first pick in the second round.

His new home will be the Cleveland Browns as he looks to step into the void left by Deshaun Watson's injury. He'll be joining Michigan's Mason Graham, who was selected on Day 1.

Here's a look at the rest of the simulated second and third-round draft selections:

The mock second-round draft selections

The mock third-round draft selections

