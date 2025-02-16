How many sports teams does Tom Brady own? A look into NFL icon's portfolio after cricket league snag

Tom Brady has added a new team to his portfolio as a businessman. He bought a stake in Birmingham Phoenix, a team competing in The Hundred, a league created by the England and Wales Cricket Board four years ago. The seven-time Super Bowl champion invested in the team through Knighthead Capital Management.

The company bid roughly $50.4 million for the team, adding another ownership to his busy post-retirement career. After finishing his illustrious career, Brady invested in several teams across different sports.

TB12 has accrued financial from his salary and endorsements during his active days. Following a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX Sports to become their No. 1 game analyst, the retired quarterback can do business wherever he wants.

Although minor, his most famous ownership position is with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was approved as a new owner during the 2024 season, which sparked several questions about his job with FOX and potential conflicts of interest after he became a team owner.

Besides the Raiders, Brady owns another team in Las Vegas, the two-time WNBA champions Aces. He joined the board days before the team started the 2023 WNBA Finals.

Brady also owns a small stake in Birmingham City F.C. and a Major League Pickleball team. These stakes were bought through Knighthead Capital Management.

Roger Goodell lauds Tom Brady for constantly checking dual role as analyst, owner

After Tom Brady became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, several questions were raised about potential issues between his role as an analyst and a person with a massive voice within the Raiders franchise. Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell discussed this situation, praising Brady for his professionalism and willingness to be coached in his new role.

"Should that policy be adjusted, something be added or subtracted? But, right now, Tom has been incredibly cooperative," Goodell said. "He calls frequently about it and says "Am I doing okay?" And I think he's serious about making sure that he separates these two and he doesn't put the league or anyone in a position of conflict," he added.

After a fruitful NFL career, TB12 has tried to excel in different roles. He just finished his first season as FOX's primary analyst and is going through his first offseason with the Raiders. So far, he has done well, but challenges are expected along the way.

