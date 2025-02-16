NFL icon Tom Brady acquires stake in cricket team as $300,000,000 star builds portfolio: Report

Tom Brady has been adding to his portfolio since retiring from the National Football League as becoming a minority owner in the Las Vegas Raiders is not the only move he has made. Front Office Sports reported that the seven-time Super Bowl champion has an ownership stake in the Birmingham Phoenix, a cricket team in The Hundred.

The Hundred is a cricket league that is four years old and was created by the England and Wales Cricket Board. He is not the only person who is getting ownership stakes in The Hundred as the CEOs of Google (Sundar Pichai), Microsoft (Satya Nadella) and Adobe (Shantanu Narayen) have all made investments in the league, according to Front Office Sports.

While we do not know exactly how much Tom Brady paid to become an investor, we know it is through Knighthead Capital Management and they bid roughly $50.4 million as a collective. This is the fifth team that Brady has become an owner of as he has a small stake in the following teams:

Las Vegas Raiders

Birmingham Phoenix

Las Vegas Aces

Birmingham City F.C.

a Major League Pickleball Team (through Knighthead Capital Management)

On top of his announcing job with Fox to be the analyst for the top booth for NFL games, Brady certainly is making his money off the field.

Will Tom Brady be in the announcers' booth next season?

One of the big situations that happened was seeing Tom Brady officially become a minority owner in the Las Vegas Raiders while being an announcer. As a result of being an owner of a team and calling other team's games, there are limits to what Brady can do in the preparation before a game.

He is not able to enter other teams' facilities. Moreover, he is prohibited from watching the practices of the other 31 teams and cannot participate in the production meetings with any coaches, players or executives. However, Fox has stated that Brady will be returning to the booth for the 2025 season even with the restrictions.

