How many Super Bowls has Rob Gronkowski won?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at Super Bowl LV this past Sunday night thanks to an inspirational performance from Buccs' TE, Rob Gronkowski. He rewound the clock and found a gear many of us thought had gone for good as he finished the day with 2 touchdowns and another Super Bowl ring to add to his collection.

This of course begs the questions: just how many Super Bowl rings does 'The Gronk' have, and how did he win them?

Let's take a look:

Rob Gronkowski earned his first ring at Super Bowl XLIX, New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks

Gronk lifted his first Lombardi with the Patriots at Super Bowl 49. The game was played under the bright lights of the State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals.

New England came from behind to beat Russell Wilson's resurgent Seattle Seahawks 28-24, thanks -- in no small part -- to a great performance from Tom Brady, who finished the evening with 4 TD passes.

Rob Gronkowski hauled in six catches for 68-yards. He also ran in a clutch TD as the game clock ticked down at the end of the second quarter (seen below).

Rob Gronkowski earned his second ring at Super Bowl LI, New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Gronkowski won his second ring as a member of the New England Patriots squad who defeated the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51.

It was another come-from-behind victory for New England. The team led by 'The GOAT,' Tom Brady was down 21-3 at the half but somehow came back to win 34-28.

Rob Gronkowski actually missed Super Bowl LI after back surgery left him floundering on injured reserve. He still picked up that all-important ring, though.

Rob Gronkowski earned his third ring at Super Bowl LIII, New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

Anytime a Bill Belichick defense faces off against a Sean McVay defense -- especially one featuring this season's defensive player of the year, Aaron Donald -- the chances are that there won't be many points put up on the board. Case in point: Super Bowl 53 is the lowest-scoring final in the history of the modern NFL; the Patriots eked out the win by just 13-3.

After missing out on Super Bowl 51, Rob Gronkowski wasn't about to be denied and had an evening to remember. He hauled in 6 of 7 targets for 87-yards, making a few clutch plays in the process, and walking away with his third Super Bowl ring.

Rob Gronkowski earned his 4th Super Bowl ring at Super Bowl LV, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LV

Against the Chiefs on Sunday night, Rob Gronkowski became 'The Gronk' once more, battling against Father Time to put in a superb performance, this time in the red of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he and old pal Tom Brady picked up yet another Super Bowl win.

The swashbuckling Buccaneers put the Chiefs to the sword from start to finish on both sides of the ball, winning out 31-9.

Rob Gronkowski was like some kind of wild, stampeding animal out there at times, running guys over with the ball in hand and stuffing the charge of the Chiefs offensive linemen when need be, too. 'The Gronk' finished the evening having hauled in six of seven targets from Brady for 67-yards, and also ran in two momentous TDs, one in the first quarter and one in the second that helped take the game away from Kansas City early and ultimately delivered the Buccaneers' franchise its second Super Bowl title (the first one coming in 2002-03).

Rob Gronkowski is technically heading into free-agency but there is no way Bruce Arians is going to let him walk after a performance like that on Sunday. Expect to see an even fitter, better version of Gronk back in Florida for next season's title defense.