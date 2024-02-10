How many teams have won back-to-back Super Bowls? Full list of winners in elite circle

Winning the Super Bowl is a hard enough task, but over time, some teams have done it in back-to-back years.

This article will list the teams that have won back-to-back Lombardi trophies before Super Bowl 2024 and explore teams that could join this elite list. It will also brief you about Sunday's Big Game.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Teams that have won back-to-back Super Bowls

In 57 Super Bowl games, only eight teams have won the Lombardi Trophy in back-to-back years. Although several teams reached consecutive Big Games, only a few could finish the job.

The eight back-to-back Super Bowl champions are:

1966-67 Green Bay Packers

1972-73 Miami Dolphins

1974-75 Pittsburgh Steelers

1978-79 Pittsburgh Steelers

1988-89 San Francisco 49ers

1992-93 Dallas Cowboys

1997-98 Denver Broncos

2003-04 New England Patriots

The Bill Belichick and Hall of Famer Tom Brady-led New England Patriots were the last teams to accomplish this feat. The Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers in SB 38 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 39.

The Patriots were also phenomenal during the regular seasons of their Super Bowl triumphs, going 28-4 between the 2003 and '04 regular seasons.

Despite their achievements, one team could join them on Sunday night's pantheon of consecutive champs.

The Kansas City Chiefs could join such an elite company

The Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes Chiefs are a game away from becoming the ninth team in NFL history to win consecutive Big Games. Interestingly, they'll be getting their second shot at joining such an elite company on Sunday. The Chiefs would been this close to going back-to-back had it not been for a Tampa Bay Buccaneers side led by Tom Brady.

However, the Chiefs could join the list with a win against the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium. It won't be an easy game versus the 49ers, but at least the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes and stellar offensive weapons.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's Big Game:

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Live Stream: Paramount+, FuboTV, DAZN and more

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS and Nickelodeon