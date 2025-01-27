How many times have Kansas City Chiefs been to the Super Bowl? Exploring franchise's history ahead of Super Bowl LIX

The Kansas City Chiefs are a modern NFL dynasty. They defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game Sunday to secure their third straight trip to the Super Bowl. They'll now face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl and have the chance to be the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl games.

Ahead of the crunch matchup, let's look at the Chiefs' illustrious history in the big game.

How many times have the Kansas City Chiefs been to the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs have been to six Super Bowl games, not including the upcoming big game. They reached the big game twice before Patrick Mahomes's arrival and have played in four big games since the future Hall of Famer was selected in the 2017 draft.

The Chiefs first made the Super Bowl in the 1966-67 season. They played against the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I but lost the game 35-10.

However, it didn't take the Chiefs long to return to the big game, as they played against the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV. The Chiefs were successful this time, coming out 23-7 winners to capture their first Super Bowl.

It took the Chiefs four decades to return to the biggest stage. They rode on the coattails of a stellar 2019 regular season to face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs were at their dominant best in the game as they secured a 31-20 win over Jim Harbaugh's San Francisco 49ers. It was the first Super Bowl win of the Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes era.

The Chiefs ran it back and reached the next Super Bowl game, where they were up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The game was billed as a showdown between the GOAT, Tom Brady, and the future GOAT, Patrick Mahomes. However, Brady won on the day, as the Buccaneers came out as 31-9 winners. It was Mahomes' first Super Bowl loss of his distinguished career.

It took the Kansas City Chiefs two years to return to the grand stage. When they did, it was against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles had a formidable offense and impressive defense.

However, the Chiefs had their number on the day, coming out 38-35 victors. This earned Reid and Mahomes their second rings in the modern NFL dynasty.

Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs aimed to be the first team since the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady-led New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowl rings.

They earned the chance to achieve the feat by reaching Super Bowl LVIII. Their opponents were the Kyle Shanahan-coached San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs came out victorious in overtime by a 25-22 margin. It was perhaps their most nerve-racking Super Bowl victory.

This season, the Kansas City Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. They're one win away from history.

Super Bowl 59 venue and timing

Venue: Ceasars Superdome

Time: 6:30PM EST

Date: February 9, 2025

