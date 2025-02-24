How do they measure arm length at the NFL Combine? All you need to know

The Indianapolis Colts' home stadium, Lucas Oil Stadium, will host the 2025 NFL Combine from Monday to Sunday. During this annual NFL event, college football players give physical and psychological exams in the presence of scouts, general managers and NFL coaches.

Among the physical measurements prospects are expected to take at the event are height measurement, weight measurement, arm length, hand length and fat percentage. In addition, there are tests for speed and power, including a bench press, a 40-yard dash, a broad jump, a vertical jump, a three-cone drill, a 20-yard shuttle and a 60-yard shuttle.

How are arm lengths measured at the NFL Combine?

In contrast to many other physical assessment routines at the combine, where the NFL uses cutting-edge technical innovations to record every detail, the NFL keeps arm-length measurements basic.

With the arm stretched horizontally in front of the body, the measurement is taken from the base of the shoulder blade or bicep to the end of the middle finger.

It should be noted that the arm and wingspan measurements are not the same. The wingspan is determined by measuring the space between the tips of both middle fingers when both arms are stretched horizontally.

NFL players' average arm lengths differ significantly, particularly based on their position. Longer arms, however, are always advantageous for NFL players of all positions because they allow receivers to establish an extensive catch radius, cornerbacks to deflect a throw more easily, and defensive players to quickly get around a rusher.

However, the length of quarterbacks' arms is rarely scrutinized, particularly when compared to the size of their hands. Still, longer arms can assist a quarterback throw more accurately and gain an edge while attempting to pass the ball over the defensive linemen in front of him.

All things considered, measuring a prospect's arm length is merely another way for scouts to assess the quality of the athlete they are considering. On average, an NFL player's arm length, measured from the end of the shoulder to the tip of the middle finger, is typically between 30 and 34 inches.

