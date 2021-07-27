How much do athletic trainers make in the NFL?

Athletic trainers have one of the more important jobs on a professional sports team, especially in the NFL. But athletic trainers, as well as strength and conditioning coaches, also seem to be the first staff members to be blamed when an NFL team suffers numerous injuries.

Is the job worth the derision? Or does the salary serve as a salve to those wounds? Here's a look.

How much do NFL athletic trainers get paid?

There are a hundred athletic trainers currently employed in the NFL and the average salary for those trainers is about $75,000, a figure that can rise to $100,000 depending on experience. Athletic trainers with little to no experience make just above $30,000 each year, which, in regards to the amount of work and responsibility that athletic trainers have, may not seem like a lot of money.

Broncos’ Athletic Trainer Steve “Greek” Antonopulos is retiring after 45 seasons with the team. He is believed to be the longest-tenured trainer with one team in NFL history, and Greek is the only person to be a part of all eight Broncos’ Super Bowl appearances. What a run. pic.twitter.com/QngbUDNhEI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2021

What does a NFL athletic trainer's job entail?

There are no set work hours for an athletic trainer in the NFL. It's an annual position that becomes even more demanding during training camp and the season. Athletic trainers often work more than 12 hours a day and are required to travel with the team for away games and/or training camp.

Professional athletic trainers are required to be certified so that they can diagnose injuries and determine treatment plans for injuries.

Athletic trainers are the first on the field when an NFL player is injured, and in the case of a serious injury, they have to use quick decision-making to treat the player immediately.

Athletic training is also one of the first NFL staff positions to be held by women. Although there are many female coaches in the NFL, athletic training and strength and conditioning were among the first positions to be filled by women.

As one of six female athletic trainers in the @NFL, Allison Miner is living her dream. #NGWSD — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) February 6, 2019

Steve Antonopulos the longest tenured NFL athletic trainer

Denver Broncos athletic trainer Steve Antonopulos, who recently retired this offseason, was the longest tenured athletic trainer in the NFL. Antonopulos spent 45 years with the Denver Broncos and was the athletic trainer to over 1,500 NFL players.

During his tenure, Antonopulos picked up the following accolades: NATA Most Distinguished Athletic Trainer Award, The National Athletic Trainers Association Athletic Trainer Service Award and the NFL Athletic Training Staff of the Year Award.

Although not given the recognition they so often deserve, NFL athletic trainers are some of the most important support staff members in any organization.

