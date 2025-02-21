How much do Bears season tickets cost? All you need to know

In a letter to season ticket holders, the Chicago Bears said they would increase season ticket rates by an average of 10% for the 2025 campaign.

Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren said on Wednesday:

"I am confident we are on target to build the Chicago Bears into a championship-caliber franchise celebrating the sustained success our fans have earned and deserve.”

According to WGN-TV/Channel 9, full-season packages for Bears fans last season averaged $1,873 and started at $1,287. The 10% increase in 2025 should take the average price to about $2,060.

Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze, first-round draft selections, were added last season, giving fans hope for the 2024 campaign. However, Matt Eberflus was fired as head coach in the middle of the season after the team went through a prolonged losing skid.

Now, the team is counting on Ben Johnson to spearhead a comeback next season.

Why have the Chicago Bears increased their season tickets?

The decision to raise season ticket pricing follows a dismal 5-12 campaign that saw the Chicago Bears fire their head coach midway through the season for the first time in history.

The team has raised prices by 18% in the last two years, following an average price hike of 8% ahead of the 2024 season, when they were also coming off a losing season.

Kevin Warren cited the hire of Ben Johnson as the new head coach as an argument to think "the future is bright" for the Bears, although the team's performances over the last several seasons have not impressed supporters.

The CEO further attributed the increase in ticket prices to industry trends, market conditions and a strong home schedule.

Chicago has missed postseason football for the last four seasons and hasn't won the NFC North division in six years.

With quarterback Caleb Williams' relatively strong performance last season despite offensive line issues and Johnson being regarded as one of the league's most sought-after new coaches, there's a reason to believe the Bears can do well in the 2025 campaign.

They would like to win their first postseason game in over 14 years.

In order to improve the roster, Warren indicates that the Bears will be proactive in both the NFL Draft and free agency this offseason.

