How much are Bills vs Chiefs tickets? All you need to know about AFC title game

It's always fireworks when the Buffalo Bills play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. Both teams are stacked with talent, but the Chiefs always seem to find a way to send the Bills back home empty-handed.

The 2024-25 AFC Championship Game will be the latest iteration of their rivalry. Hence, we should look at the ticket prices for the battle of AFC giants to reach this year's Super Bowl.

How much are Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs tickets?

According to Sporting News, tickets for the AFC Championship can be purchased on StubHub. The ticketing platform offers a variety of tickets at various price ranges for fans and neutrals eager to watch Patrick Mahomes and Co. host Josh Allen and the Bills.

The cheapest tickets for the game are $338-$360 each. However, if the purchaser is looking for seats closer to the action, the price will increase significantly. Tickets can reach up to $1,575 each.

Players to watch in AFC championship game?

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are stacked with talented football players. Here's a look at two stars to watch in the AFC Championship game:

James Cook, Running back - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have one of the best run games in the league, and James Cook is a significant reason for this. The Georgia Bulldogs product has come into his own in Sean McDermott's offense, as evidenced by his 16 rushing touchdowns in the regular season.

Cook has been consistent in his side's run in the 2024-25 playoffs. His skill as a finesse runner has been a solid compliment to Josh Allen's bulldozing running style. The Chiefs will need to pay attention to him in the conference championship game, as he's long overdue for a breakout game.

Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback - Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is the most decorated active quarterback in the NFL. He's a veteran of numerous postseason runs and a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators.

Hence, Sean McDermott must find a way to contain Mahomes in Sunday's game. The three-time Super Bowl MVP mustn't be afforded the space to find Travis Kelce, DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown and the Chiefs' countless offensive weapons.

