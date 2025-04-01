  • home icon
  How much cap space do the 49ers have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for NFC West franchise ahead of the draft

How much cap space do the 49ers have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for NFC West franchise ahead of the draft

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 01, 2025 15:57 GMT
How much cap space do the 49ers have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for NFC West franchise ahead of NFL Draft
How much cap space do the 49ers have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for NFC West franchise ahead of the draft

The San Francisco 49ers had a season to forget in 2024. Kyle Shanahan's team entered the campaign as potential Super Bowl contenders but ended up finishing last in the NFC West. It stings more considering the caliber of talent the 49ers had in their locker room.

They have since lost several players via trades and in free agency. Acing the 2025 NFL draft will be pivotal in their rebuild. Let's look at how much cap space San Francisco has left.

How much cap space do the San Francisco 49ers have left in 2025?

According to Over the Cap, the San Francisco 49ers have $35,490,291 in cap space. They are actively spending $224,107,486 and have $80,955,905 in dead money. It's important to note that the 49ers have the highest dead money in the league heading into the draft.

Kyle Shanahan's team has been active in free agency as it looks to consolidate its roster ahead of a crucial 2025 season. San Francisco re-signed Patrick Taylor Jr., Kevin Givens, Jordan Mason, Curtis Robinson and Kyle Juszczyk.

New additions include Luke Farrell, Richie Grant, Demarcus Robinson, Mac Jones and Jon Weeks. These players are looking to help get the 49ers back to contender status.

What are the 49ers' draft needs in 2025?

According to NFL.com, the San Francisco 49ers have five pressing needs in this year's draft. They're at defensive line, edge rusher, offensive line, running back and cornerback. The 49ers have 11 picks to address these needs.

They need to invest in the offensive line as it's a position that's thin. The franchise is set to give Brock Purdy a new contract so it needs to surround him with elite protection.

Getting a decent edge rusher alongside Nick Bosa is a must. Top-notch edge rushers are crucial in the modern NFL, especially for a team with Super Bowl ambitions.

Snagging a new running back, safety and tight end would also help Kyle Shanahan's team. Its RB depth chart was strained last season due to injuries. George Kittle could use an understudy in 2025 and the lack of safety depth could come back to bite the 49ers next season. Hitting home runs in the draft is a must for the San Francisco front office.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
