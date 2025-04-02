How much cap space do the Bears have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for NFC North franchise ahead of NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears had a 5-12 record in 2024, which put them at the bottom of the NFC North rankings. But entering the 2025 offseason, the team had the fifth-most salary cap room in the league, so they have been able to make significant free agency signings this year.

Ad

General manager Ryan Poles utilized available resources to secure three new starting-caliber offensive linemen, a seasoned and established defensive lineman, and an edge rusher with immense potential.

The Bears have shown ambition in free agency, but their salary cap ranking among the league's 32 teams has now drastically fallen. Let's see how much cap room Chicago has remaining in the weeks leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

How much cap space do the Chicago Bears have left in 2025?

According to Over The Cap, the Chicago Bears' remaining salary cap space is now at $14.6 million. Only seven teams in the league have less than that: the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It makes sense given that the organization needed to make significant offensive line investments coming into the offseason period.

Ad

Since then, Chicago has chosen to go the trade direction, acquiring two seasoned veterans in trade deals: Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney. Additionally, Drew Dalman was signed in arguably the most coveted center in free agency.

Following a 2024 season in which Caleb Williams was sacked a league-high 68 times, the Bears now hope that their significant investment in an offensive line overhaul will keep the second-year quarterback safe from sacks when the new season begins.

Ad

Ultimately, the team's decision to shell out big money this offseason will only be seen as wise if they start to win games in 2025.

A list of every move the Chicago Bears have made in the 2025 offseason is provided below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Signed in free agency

#1 - Dayo Odeyingbo (edge rusher) - three-year, $48 million contract

#2 - Grady Jarrett (defensive tackle) - three-year, $43.5 million contract

#3 - Drew Dalman (center) - three-year, $42 million contract

#4 - Durham Smythe (tight end) - one-year, $2.5 million contract

#5 - Tarvarius Moore (safety) - one-year, $1.17 million contract

#6 - Scott Daly (long snapper) - one-year, $1.3 million contract

#7 - Robert Tonyan (tight end) - one-year, $1.25 million contract

#8 - Olamide Zaccheaus (wide receiver) - one-year, $1.5 million contract

Ad

#9 - Devin Duvernay (wide receiver) - one-year, $13.37 million contract

Trade acquisitions

#1 - Jonah Jackson (offensive lineman) from the Los Angeles Rams

#2 - Joe Thuney (guard) from the Kansas City Chiefs

Retained

#1 - Amen Ogbongbemiga (linebacker) - two-year, $5 million

#2 - Josh Blackwell (cornerback) - two-year, $5 million

#3 - Travis Homer (running back) - one-year, $2 million

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.