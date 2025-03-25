How much cap space do the Bills have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for AFC East franchise ahead of NFL draft 

The Buffalo Bills will look to add some top prospects to its roster heading into this year's NFL draft. However, the AFC East franchise needs to ensure that it remains in check with the league's salary cap limit.

The Bills were among the teams with the lowest cap space available heading into the free agency, and it appears that not much has changed since then.

How much cap space do Bills have left heading into 2025 NFL draft

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Imagn

At the time of writing, the Bills have $2,276,742 available cap space, when factoring in the top 51 salaries, per OverTheCap. Meanwhile, Spotrac reports that the Bills' current cap space is even lower at $662,978, ranking No. 29 overall amongst NFL teams in terms of salary cap availability.

This offseason, Buffalo generated some cap space by releasing linebacker Von Miller and punter Sam Martin. The Bills also traded Kaiir Elam to the Dallas Cowboys and restructured linebacker Matt Milano's contract.

However, they might need to cut or release a few more players from their roster if they want to sign prospects from this year's NFL draft or any free agent.

The Bills agreed to an extension with quarterback Josh Allen this offseason as well. The quarterback inked a mammoth six-year, $330 million deal, replacing his former contract which still had four years left.

While Allen's new deal will keep him in Buffalo through the 2030 season, his contract contract ate up plenty of salary cap space for the team. The signal-caller was rewarded with the extension after winning the MVP award in the 2024 season.

It will be interesting to see how the Bills conduct their business in the coming month ahead of the NFL draft next month.

Buffalo currently has 10 picks in this year's draft, and here is the full list:

Round 1 — No. 30 overall

Round 2 — No. 56 overall (from MIN thru HOU)

Round 2 — No. 62 overall

Round 4 — No. 109 overall (from CHI)

Round 4 — No. 132 overall

Round 5 — No. 169 overall (compensatory)

Round 5 — No. 173 overall (compensatory)

Round 6 — No. 177 overall (from NYG)

Round 6 — No. 204 overall (from DET thru CLE)

Round 6 — No. 206 overall

