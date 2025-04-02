How much cap space do the Buccaneers have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for NFC South franchise ahead of NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been successful over the past four years under coach Todd Bowles, securing the NFC South title and qualifying for the playoffs each season. However, their 2024 postseason run ended abruptly, as they lost to the Washington Commanders in the first round.

Tampa Bay's next goal is to accomplish much more than only win the NFC South in 2025. Luckily, the team has retained its entire offensive unit from last campaign this offseason as well as other seasoned players, like wide out Chris Godwin and linebacker Lavonte David.

Let's find out below how much the team has left in salary cap space ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

How much cap space do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have left in 2025?

With $676,629 remaining, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the least amount of cap space available out of all 32 teams in the league, according to OverTheCap.

The Bucs have made some noteworthy free agency moves this offseason, despite not going all-out to sign outside free agents. Below, let's review every offseason move they have made thus far:

Signed

#1 - Haason Reddick (edge rusher) - one-year, $14 million contract

#2 - Anthony Nelson (edge rusher) - two-year, $10 million contract

#3 - Riley Dixon (punter) - two-year, $6 million contract

#4 - Anthony Walker (linebacker) - one-year, $1.4 million contract

#5 - Kindle Vildor (cornerback) - one-year, $1.3 million contract

#6 - Charlie Heck (offensive tackle) - 1 year, $1.57 million contract

Retained

#1 - Chris Godwin (wide receiver) - three-year, $66 million

#2 - Ben Bredeson (guard) - three-year, $22 million

#3 - Lavonte David (linebacker) - one-year, $10 million

#4 - Greg Gaines (defensive lineman) - one-year, $3.5 million

#5 - Kyle Trask (quarterback) - one-year, $2.787 million

#6 - Sterling Shepard (wide receiver) - one-year, $2.25 million

Remaining positions of need for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1) Linebacker: The Bucs still need one new starting-caliber player in the heart of their defense, even after re-signing Lavonte David to another one-year contract. The draft offers some interesting options.

2) Cornerback: The Buccaneers' secondary struggled last season due to injuries, but they must now be more ready for that ahead of the 2025 campaign. Tampa Bay needs to make sure that they bring in depth at cornerback in the draft.

3) Wide Receiver: With Mike Evans already in his 30s and Chris Godwin's injury history, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an underrated need for depth and possible upgrades at wide receiver this offseason.

4) Edge Rusher: The Buccaneers need to make improvements in their pass rush department before the 2025 season. Therefore that position should be considered as one of the team's top needs when the draft begins later this month.

