How much cap space do the Chargers have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for AFC West franchise ahead of NFL draft

The LA Chargers had an excellent first regular season under Jim Harbaugh. The franchise won 11 games and finished second in the stacked AFC West.

However, the team lost its wild-card round matchup against the Houston Texans and Harbaugh's first year ended similarly to most Chargers seasons.

With the 2025 NFL draft less than a month away, let's look at how much cap space LA has.

How much cap space do the LA Chargers have left in 2025?

According to Over The Cap, the LA Chargers have $42,388,083 in cap space. They are actively spending $216,203,890 and have $24,459,721 in dead money.

Jim Harbaugh's team has been measured in free agency. It has given new contracts to Elijah Molden, Khalil Mack, Bradley Bozeman, JK Scott, Teair Tart, Troy Dye, Denzel Perryman and Taylor Heinicke. LA also brought in Mekhi Becton, Donte Jackson, Najee Harris, Mike Williams and Tyler Conklin to bolster its roster.

The Chargers entered free agency aiming to add impact players for their playoff push. They did so by adding offensive guard Mekhi Becton and an array of offensive talent for star quarterback Justin Herbert. Next up is the 2025 NFL draft, where they will get the chance to double down on their efforts.

What are the Chargers' draft needs in 2025?

According to NFL.com, the LA Chargers' five most pressing draft needs are tight end, wide receiver, defensive line, running back and edge rusher. They have 10 picks to fill these needs.

The Chargers need significant improvement on offense. Their offensive line is decent, but they need playmakers who will find the end zone more frequently next season.

They also need a dynamic wide receiver who will be a target for Justin Herbert for the foreseeable future, a top-notch tight end who will serve as a safety blanket in boom-or-bust plays and a stellar running back who will rack up yards behind their playoff-caliber offensive line. If these needs are addressed, the Chargers could make serious noise come January 2026.

