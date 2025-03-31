How much cap space do the Commanders have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for NFC East franchise ahead of the draft

The Washington Commanders had an excellent 2024-25 season. The Dan Quinn-led team stormed through the regular season and playoffs before they lost in the NFC championship game to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a solid year with a rookie quarterback and a new coach.

The Commanders can continue their impressive rebuild by acing the 2025 NFL draft. Let's look at how much cap space the team has left.

How much cap space do the Commanders have left in 2025?

According to Over the Cap, Washington has $26,326,267 in cap space. It is actively spending $257,530,013 and has $14,127,733 in dead money.

The Commanders have focused on consolidating their roster during this year's free agency. They re-signed Bobby Wagner, Zach Ertz, Tress Way, John Bates and Zane Gonzalez. They also traded for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil from the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans.

The addition of Samuel is a significant one considering the former 49ers wideout's unique skill set. He is one of the most versatile players in his position and he'll be an asset in the air and on the ground. A wideout duo of Samuel and McLaurin would be a handful in the stacked NFC.

Additionally, Washington signed Javon Kinlaw, Will Harris, Deatrich Wise Jr., Jonathan Jones and Jacob Martin. These moves have sorted out an array of depth chart issues and should keep the Commanders competitive for the foreseeable future.

What are the Commanders' draft needs in 2025?

According to NFL.com, the Washington Commanders' five most pressing draft needs are edge rusher, wide receiver, cornerback, safety and offensive lineman. They have five picks to fill these needs.

The Commanders have a glaring need at edge rusher. It comes after the franchise lost Dante Fowler Jr. and his 10.5 sacks via free agency. With the 29th overall pick, they'll have to be creative with their selection.

Washington also needs to have an eye on the wide receiver position as Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin and two other top wideouts are on expiring contracts.

The Commanders have a stacked roster and competent front office and they would likely figure it out in the lead up to the 2025-26 season.

