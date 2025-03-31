How much cap space do the Cowboys have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for NFC East franchise ahead of NFL draft

After going 12-5 for three straight seasons, the Dallas Cowboys ended the 2024 season with a dismal 7-10 record. Now, they have a new coaching staff and have concentrated on fixing some roster needs as they prepare for the 2025 season.

With the 2025 NFL draft just a few weeks away, let's look at how much cap space Dallas has left.

How much cap space do the Dallas Cowboys have left in 2025?

According to OverTheCap, the Dallas Cowboys still have $34.6 million left in salary cap space, which currently ranks eighth-highest in the NFL.

The Cowboys were able to expand their cap space by renegotiating the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb early in the offseason. They have since added other players as stop gap options on short-term contracts.

Below are all the signings the Cowboys have made in free agency so far this offseason:

Signed

#1 - Solomon Thomas (defensive tackle) - two-year, $8 million million

#2 - Rob Jones (offensive lineman) - two-year, $3.75 million

#3 - Javonte Williams (running back) - one-year,, $3 million contract

#4 - Payton Turner (edge rusher) - one-year, $3 million contract

#5 - Jack Sanborn (linebacker) - one-year contract

#6 - Dante Fowler (edge rusher) - one-year, $8 million contract

#7- Parris Campbell (wide receiver) - one-year contract

#8 - Miles Sanders (running back) - one-year contract

Trade acquisitions

#1 - Kaiir Elam (cornerback) from the Buffalo Bills

#2 - Kenneth Murray (linebacker) from the Tennessee Titans

Retained

#1 - Osa Odighizuwa (defensive tackle) - four-year, $80 million

#2 - KaVontae Turpin (wide receiver/kick returner) - three-year, $18 million

#3 - Markquese Bell (safety) - two-year, $12 million

#4 - Trent Sieg (long snapper) - three-year, $4.45 million

#5 - C.J. Goodwin (cornerback) - one-year, $1.42 million

#6 - Tyrus Wheat (defensive lineman) - one-year, $1.03 million

#7 - Bryan Anger (punter) - two-year extension

Remaining positions of need for the Dallas Cowboys

1) Quarterback: The Cowboys are looking for a backup quarterback who can take over in the event that Dak Prescott is hurt. The team lost quarterback Cooper Rush in free agency to the Baltimore Ravens this offseason.

2) Cornerback: Finding a cornerback to go with DaRon Bland is another obvious need for the Cowboys in the draft. Since Trevon Diggs might be sidelined for a while to start the season, it is practically essential that the team find a new cornerback to contend for a starting position.

3) Defensive End: The Cowboys lost two key players this offseason in DeMarcus Lawrence and Chauncey Golston, so even though they have added a number of depth alternatives through free agency, they still need to seek for more defensive end depth through the draft.

4) Running Back: Javonte Williams and Mile Sanders both give the Cowboys running back unit experienced depth, but the team still needs more at the position, and that will probably be acquired in the 2025 NFL draft.

5) Wide Receiver: There is still a significant need at wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys. It is expected that they will turn to the 2025 NFL draft to fill the need as there isn't another obvious alternative in NFL free agency that is especially worth considering.

