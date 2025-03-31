How much cap space do the Giants have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for NFC East franchise ahead of NFL draft

The New York Giants had a season to forget in 2024. The Brian Daboll-coached side ended with a 3-14 record and missed the playoffs. Hence, there were questions about whether the franchise would continue with the 2022 AP NFL Coach of the Year.

Ad

The Giants opted to retain faith in Daboll, and they've begun the process of rebuilding their roster. With that in mind, let's look at how much cap space the Giants have left ahead of the NFL draft.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How much cap space do the New York Giants have left in 2025?

According to Over the Cap, the New York Giants have $3,468,226 in cap space. They are actively spending $258,788,899 and have $27,299,521 in dead money.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brian Daboll's side has been active in free agency. They've re-signed Darius Slayton, Tommy DeVito, Jamie Gillan and Casey Kreiter. The Giants also signed Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, Jevon Holland, Paulson Adebo and Chauncey Golston.

Ad

Perhaps the statement signing of the Giants' offseason is the team bringing in Russell Wilson. The ten-time Pro Bowler joins after a one-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilson enters the locker room with something to prove, and the Giants have given him a one-year, $21 million contract.

Wilson has loads of playoff experience and is one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks of the 2010s. However, critics have pointed out that he's lost a step in recent years. Daboll will look to the one-time Super Bowl winner to bring experience and a strong arm in his playoff push.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What are the Giants' draft needs in 2025?

According to NFL.com, the New York Giants have five major positional needs in the lead-up to the 2025 NFL draft: quarterback, offensive line, linebacker, cornerback and defensive lineman.

All eyes will be on the Giants as they pick at third overall. Will they select Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter or perhaps a less hyped prospect? There are gaping holes all over the roster, and there's a reason why they finished with a 3-14 record.

Ad

Sanders could join the Giants and learn from Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston for a season. That'll be a solid introduction to the NFL, as a perennial Pro Bowl quarterback and a former first-round pick will mentor him.

Hunter could also be a decent choice, considering the Giants' need for a standout cornerback. Hunter can also step up as a plus-level wide receiver, snagging passes from either Wilson or Winston.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.