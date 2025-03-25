How much cap space do the Ravens have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for AFC North franchise ahead of NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens had around $12 million in available salary cap space coming into this year's offseason, which ranked 22nd in the league, according to "Over The Cap."

At this stage of the offseason, it seems the Ravens will not be attempting to sign any significant veteran free agents until after the 2025 NFL Draft. According to "Over The Cap," the Ravens have $11,215,484 left in available salary cap space as of Tuesday, March 25.

Full list of Baltimore Ravens signings and trades in 2025

The Baltimore Ravens were not particularly busy during the initial phase of NFL free agency. However, they successfully acquired veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to enhance their passing game, along with two other players.

After reworking Marlon Humphrey's contract to free up additional salary cap room, Baltimore also took action to keep OT Ronnie Stanley, FB Patrick Ricard and WR Tylan Wallace.

Below are all the moves the team has made in free agency:

Signed

#1 Cooper Rush (quarterback) - one-year, $12.2 million contract

#2 DeAndre Hopkins (wide receiver) - one-year, $6 million contract

#3 Jake Hummel (linebacker) - one-year, $1.2 million contract

Retained

#1 Ronnie Stanley (offensive tackle) - three-year, $60 million contract

#2 Patrick Ricard (fullback) - one-year, $2.8 million

#3 Ben Cleveland (offensive lineman) - one-year, $1.17 million contract

#4 Tylan Wallace (wide receiver) - one-year, $2.25 million contract

Remaining positions of need for the Baltimore Ravens

#1 Offensive Guard: Ben Cleveland has been re-signed by the Ravens, but they should still look to bolster their offensive line after Josh Jones and Patrick Mekari left in free agency.

#2 Cornerback: The Ravens will likely seek ways to add depth at cornerback after cutting Arthur Maulet and losing Brandon Stephens to the New York Jets in free agency. Though they still have veteran Marlon Humphrey and young Nate Wiggins as reliable options.

#3 Defensive End: Given Broderick Washington's dismal 2024 performance and Brent Urban's departure as a free agent, the Ravens need to bolster their defensive end position.

#4 Safety: The Ravens still desperately need a safety since they have virtually no depth behind Ar'Darius Washington and Kyle Hamilton.

#5 Edge Rusher: Kyle Van Noy, the Ravens' only productive edge rusher from the 2024 campaign, will be 34 in a few days, increasing the likelihood that he won't replicate his stellar 2024 performance. The Ravens might find it beneficial to get another edge rusher as they prepare for the future.

