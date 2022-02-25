How much could Troy Aikman potentially earn with ESPN?

Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman has been a legend in his own right in the studio. He currently works alongside legendary broadcaster Joe Buck to form a formidable commentating duo. The pair have been calling NFL games for many years on FOX Network.

There have been recent rumblings that the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is interested in joining ESPN as part of their iconic Monday Night Football broadcast. The question that many have pondered is just how much the Hall of Fame quarterback is slated to earn should he join ESPN.

According to NFL insider Andrew Marchand, the proposed salary for Aikman is reportedly right around five years and around $17.5 million per year. The salary is ironically based off of Tony Romo's salary as a broadcaster for CBS NFL games. Like Aikman, Romo is also a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

Who is Troy Aikman?

UCLA Introduces Chip Kelly

Troy Aikman was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 as the first overall pick in the draft. The former UCLA standout was selected in an effort to rebuild "America's Team" after a decade of futility in the 80s.

He teamed up with running back Emmitt Smith (drafted in the first round of the 1990 NFL Draft) and wide receiver Michael Irvin (drafted in the first round of the 1988 NFL Draft) to form what has become known as "the triplets." Together, the three were the catalysts for earning the Cowboys three Super Bowl titles back in the 90s.

During his time with the Cowboys (1989-2000), the Hall of Fame quarterback was named Super Bowl XXVII MVP, earned six Pro Bowl trips and was named the NFL Man of the Year in 1997.

After a storied career in the NFL, Aikman joined FOX as a color commentator and eventually teamed up with Joe Buck to call NFC games for the network. The Cowboys quarterback was a part of calling six Super Bowls on the network, which led to great exposure for himself and his brand as well.

The Hall of Fame quarterback recently ripped into his former team after a 23-17 loss in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys were favored to win the matchup, especially with the likes of Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.

With a star studded roster such as theirs, it's no surprise that the Cowboys were predicted to go further in the NFL playoffs.

The Cowboys will look to bounce back next season with the return of their offensive and defensive coordinators.

