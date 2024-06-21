How much do Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders make? Average salaries for cheerleaders in the league explored

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most popular teams in the NFL. The five-time Super Bowl winners also have one of the most iconic cheerleading squads in the league.
After the sixth episode of Netflix’s seven-part documentary America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders recently aired, fans have been curious to learn more about the cheerleader salaries at the franchise.
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders' salary
As per multiple reports, each member of the Cowboys cheerleader squad makes around $500 per game. Since Dallas usually hosts nine regular-season games at the AT&T Stadium each year, a cheerleader can make up to $4,500 per season.
Reports also suggest that Cowboys cheerleaders can make up to $10,000 for a season's worth of games, depending on whether they travel to stadiums away from Dallas.
Furthermore, Cowboys cheerleaders are paid additional money for Dallas' team-related events and public appearances.
Kat Puryear, a former Cowboys cheerleader, spoke about salary on the Netflix show and hinted at how much she receives from her gig during the NFL season.
"I would say I'm making, like, a substitute teacher [salary]," DCC alumna Puryear said. "I would say I'm making, like, Chick-fil-A worker that works full-time."
Since the NFL regular season runs for 18 weeks, most cheerleaders work part-time with the teams and have other offseason jobs.
Dallas' first group cheerleader Kelcey Wetterberg also works as a pediatric registered nurse when she is not doing her gig with the team. Meanwhile, rookie cheerleader Reece Allman works at a flower shop to earn extra income.
Average salary of NFL cheerleaders
As per reports, most NFL cheerleaders make between $150-$200 per game. This equates to around $1,350-$1,800 for a team that has nine regular-season home games per season.
Despite the controversies around the cheerleaders' salaries, the figures show that Cowboys cheerleaders get paid significantly more than other teams' cheerleaders in the league.