How much are the Dallas Cowboys worth?

On February 25, 1989 Jerry Jones purchased the Dallas Cowboys for $150 million dollars. The Dallas Cowboys became the first NFL franchise to sell for over $100 million dollars. Jerry Jones has turned the Dallas Cowboys into an empire over the last 30 years.

How Jerry Jones made the Dallas Cowboys worth $5.7 Billion

The Dallas Cowboys estimates about 33% of their value comes from playing on Sundays. The Dallas Cowboys generate about $896 million dollars in the branding of the team. AT&T Stadium alone brings in $100 million dollars a year in premium seats.

Sponsorships bring in $150 million dollars a year. When the Dallas Cowboys decided to name their Stadium AT&T Stadium, that brought in $17 to $19 million dollars a year just in the name. The Dallas Cowboys receive $255 million dollars from TV networks to secure the right to televise their games on Sundays.

When it comes to merchandise sales the Dallas Cowboys are in the top 5 of merchandise purchased. There is an interesting fact that a lot of people do not know about the Cowboys merchandise. Jerry Jones pockets 100% of merchandise sales, and that separates him from every other owner in the NFL.

Breakdown of the Dallas Cowboys earnings

The Dallas Cowboys have an annual revenue of $980 million dollars. The operating expenses for the Dallas Cowboys are $425 million dollars. Dallas makes $90 dollars per fan. The average ticket cost for a Dallas Cowboys home game is $113 dollars.

These are only some of the many areas that the Dallas Cowboys profit. There is the phrase, "to make money, you have to spend money" and Jerry Jones has done that for the Cowboys. AT&T Stadium cost Jerry Jones $1.2 million dollars to build and he has already made that money back through other areas.

Jerry Jones would open the $1.5 billion dollar practice facility for the Dallas Cowboys and the high school football teams of Frisco. The practice facility sits 12,000 people. The 12,000 seats are for the fans that come watch the Frisco high school football teams play.

Here's a look at The Ford Center, the 12,000 seat stadium where Cowboys will practice, Frisco HS teams will play. pic.twitter.com/fmq2yWr13V — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 19, 2016

All the income that is being presented isn't even counting the concerts, and other events that are held at AT&T Stadium. The College Football Playoff National Championship has been played at AT&T Stadium. WrestleMania 32, College Basketball games, Cotton Bowl, Boxing/UFC, and concerts have also taken place in the stadium. Concerts alone have brought in $146 million dollars in revenue for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in the NFL and will be for a long time. Jerry Jones has built an empire and his son is ready to take that empire over once he walks away.