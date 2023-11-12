How much does Deshaun Watson make per game? Exploring Browns QB’s contract details

Cleveland Browns franchise QB Deshaun Watson is one of the best-paid players in the NFL. The three-time Pro Bowler joined the Browns after a dominant start to his career with the Houston Texans but has yet to showcase his best form for the franchise.

Watson makes about $2,705,000 per game, which is a staggering amount in any professional sport. This figure was derived by dividing Watson's average salary by the number of regular-season games in an NFL season.

While Watson is one of the best-paid players in the league, his performances for the Browns since joining in 2022 have left a lot to be desired. There have even been calls for him to be dropped for a few games, but the franchise is steadfast in giving Watson as many chances as possible to straighten out in his first full season as QB1 in Ohio.

Deshaun Watson's contract details

According to Spotrac, Deshaun Watson signed a five-year, $230,000,000 contract with the Cleveland Browns after the Houston Texans traded him. All $230,000,000 is guaranteed, with Watson receiving $44.965 million as a signing bonus upon inking the contract. Watson's contract with the Browns was the richest in the league at the point of signing, and it raises quite a few eyebrows among league circles.

Watson's Cleveland deal is a significant improvement to the last contract he signed with the Texans. Watson penned a four-year, $156,000,000 contract with the Houston Texans in 2020, even though he departed the franchise not too long after.

Deshaun Watson's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Deshaun Watson has earned $142,762,978 in his seven-year NFL career. The Clemson Tigers alum earned $51,395,478 during his five-year stint with the team that drafted him, the Houston Texans.

However, the bulk of his career earnings come from his lucrative deal with the Cleveland Browns. Watson has earned an astonishing $91,367,500 during his two-year stint with the Browns, and he still has three years left on the deal.

Deshaun Watson's net worth in 2023

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Watson has an estimated net worth of $50 Million. The 2016 CFP national champion is one of the best dual-threat QBs in the NFL, even though he has experienced a sharp decline since 2020.

Watson's net worth comes from his NFL salary, endorsements, and smart investment moves. The Gainesville, Georgia, native is currently the franchise quarterback of the Cleveland Browns and is aiming to take them to their first postseason appearance since the Baker Mayfield days.