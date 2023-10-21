How much is DK Metcalf’s body fat? A peek into Seahawks WR’s physique

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, DK Metcalf measured in with a 1.6 percent body fat at the 2019 NFL Combine. That was an astonishing feat, as no other player in the history of the scouting event came near to this figure.

However, it took no time for health experts to question the validity of Rapoport's report. Joe DeFranco, a gym owner and personal trainer who has worked out with numerous prospects for the Combine, called Cap on the news.

DeFranco stated that there is simply no chance that Metcalf or any player could walk around with 1.6 percent body fat.

DeFranco didn't mince words when he spoke on his podcast; he said,

"No, it's not possible; that's why I'm shocked that the NFL put it out there."

DeFranco also stated that anyone with a 1.6 percent body fat is in danger of dying of malnutrition. Such an individual won't be at a Combine bench pressing and running the 40-yard dash.

On the other hand, Metcalf's body fat percentage was closer to 3-5% rather than the 1.6% reported by Ian Rapoport. DK takes great care of his body. However, a body fat percentage that low is simply a stretch.

How did DK Metcalf perform at the NFL Combine?

DK Metcalf had a spectacular NFL Combine thanks to his unique blend of speed and strength. The powerful wide receiver showed out at the 2019 Combine fresh off his last season with Ole Miss.

Metcalf blazed the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds, which was one of the fastest that year. Also, the 6 ft 4 in specimen completed the 10-yard split in 1.45 seconds; he also completed a 40.5-inch vertical jump and an 11' 2-inch broad jump.

Metcalf wasn't just jumping high and running fast in the Combine; the Ole Miss product was also showing off his strength. Metcalf completed 27 reps in the bench press, by far the best among wide receivers for the 2019 Combine.

In a nutshell, DK Metcalf scored 93 percent in the athleticism part of the Combine. That ranked third among wide receivers, and it put a spotlight on him coming into Draft night. Hence, it didn't come as a surprise when the Seattle Seahawks selected him with the 32nd overall pick of the night.

How has DK Metcalf performed in the NFL?

After getting selected by the Seahawks, Metcalf proceeded to take the league by storm. It's been a while since the NFL had a wideout with such unique physical traits like that of Metcalf. He has proved to be an ultimate nightmare for the opposition.

Metcalf finished his rookie season with 900 receiving yards on 58 receptions and seven touchdowns. His performances earned him 81st rank among the NFL Top 100 Players of 2020.

DK Metcalf has only gotten better since his rookie year, as the Ole Miss product earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods in 2000. He has also acted as one-half of one of the league's most potent receiver duos alongside fellow Seahawks' pass catcher Tyler Lockett.

Metcalf's blend of elite speed and impressive strength remains an anomaly on the Gridiron. It is nearly impossible to stop him on his day, and we are looking forward to seeing how Pete Carroll uses him in the next few seasons.