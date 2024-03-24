How much do 2024 NFL Draft tickets cost? All you need to know about prices for Detroit event

The 2024 NFL Draft is one of the most anticipated in recent memory. This year's draft has an impressive number of elite prospects at the quarterback, wide receiver, running back, and offensive line positions. Furthermore, there are an array of lockdown defensive players on the board.

A number of teams will enter April with big decisions to make across the board and with fans likely to keep a close eye on the proceedings, here's everything to know about the 2024 NFL Draft and tickets for the big event in Detroit.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

How much do 2024 NFL Draft tickets cost?

According to the official NFL website, tickets for the 2024 NFL Draft are free. Fans can register for free entry by downloading the NFL OnePass app or visiting the website at NFL dot com/DraftAccess.

The event will occur in Detroit from April 25 to 27, 2024 with over 200 players expected to be picked.

Are there any exclusive ticket packages for the 2024 NFL Draft?

Yes, there are exclusive ticket packages for fans looking for front-row seats at the 2024 NFL Draft.

According to WXYZ Detroit, VIP ticket packages are now available for this year's Draft. The packages cost $550 to $5,500 per person.

Furthermore, these packages come with access and amenities for the high-profile event.

Expand Tweet

How to buy 2024 NFL Draft tickets?

To buy NFL Draft tickets, fans must first download the NFL OnePass app or register via NFL dot com/DraftAccess. This will give them access to the "2024 NFL Draft Experience" presented by Rocket Mortgage.

The perks of registering include 2024 NFL Draft tickets, access to exclusive digital content, and a chance to win some unique prizes.

How can I be notified when packages go on sale for the 2024 NFL Draft?

To get notified about the packages for the 2024 NFL Draft, you should subscribe to alerts and newsletters from the NFL and ticketing sites. These will notify you when the packages go on sale.