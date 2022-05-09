What is Stephen Ross' net worth? Miami Dolphins owner reportedly generated a ton of money from inaugural F1 event

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross earned a great deal of money from the first-ever Formula 1 event at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The money made by Ross was reportedly more than what he generates from Dolphins’ season home games.

The 81-year-old owner of the NFL franchise has a net worth of $8.2 billion dollars, according to Forbes.

The Formula One event, as well, brought out a who’s who of celebrities from both the world of entertainment and sports. Star Wars creator George Lucas, golfing legend Greg Norman, New York Giants Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan, and NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon were some of those in attendance.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk By hosting an F1 event on Sunday, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross reportedly will make as much money as he does by hosting an entire season of NFL games. wp.me/pbBqYq-cgVP By hosting an F1 event on Sunday, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross reportedly will make as much money as he does by hosting an entire season of NFL games. wp.me/pbBqYq-cgVP

The host of the CBS’ The Late Late Show, James Corden, was also there. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made appearances.

Tom Brady @TomBrady Ready to change a tire if needed guys… Ready to change a tire if needed guys… https://t.co/TAEzHxOFgY

Other well-known names at the event included actor Matt Damon, NBA superstar LeBron James, former NBA great Michael Jordan, former NBA point guard Tony Parker, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, golfer Ian Poulter, tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, former NBA forward Dennis Rodman, Academy Award-winning actress Reneé Zellweger, and former Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino.

Back in April 2021, Formula One announced that the Miami Grand Prix will be hosted at Hard Rock Stadium in a 10-year deal, which started with this most recent event.

Formula One is a rising sport in the United States, and the Miami owner wanted a piece of it for some time. Previously, Ross tried to acquire the entire Formula 1 business, placing a bid with Qatar Sports Investment group prior to it being sold to Liberty Media in 2016.

When did Stephen Ross Buy the Miami Dolphins?

Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins

In February 2008, Ross purchased 50 percent of the franchise, the stadium now known as Hard Rock Stadium, and encompassed land from then-owner Wayne Huizenga for $550 million, with an agreement to later become the team’s managing general partner.

Ross went to Miami Beach High School and the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, then earned degrees from Michigan and Wayne State Law School. He started his career in Detroit as a tax attorney, and the Michigan business school now has his name on it.

In 1990, he was part of a group that attempted to bring MLB to Miami before Huizenga became the founding owner of the Florida Marlins. Nine years later, in 1999, he made an unsuccessful offer to purchase the New York Jets.

Last year, the Dolphins finished 3rd in the AFC East with a 9-8 record, narrowly missing the playoffs. They put out an incredibly strong showing in the second half of the season, winning eight in a row before losing their last two fixtures. With the addition of Tyreek Hill, Miami will be hopeful of at least a run in the playoffs.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Dolphins make the playoffs this season? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell