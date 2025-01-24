How much are Eagles vs Commanders tickets? All you need to know ahead of NFC title game

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders will play in this season's AFC championship game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Eagles are fresh off a win against the Los Angeles Rams, while the Commanders are fresh off dispatching the Detroit Lions in the divisional round.

Hence, with the NFC championship game around the corner, let's look at the cost of tickets.

How much are Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders tickets?

According to Yahoo Sports, tickets for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders game can be purchased on StubHub and VividSeats.com.

At the moment, the cheapest tickets on StubHub are $498, while the ones on VividSeats.com are $443.

Furthermore, it's important to note that these tickets are the cheapest on the market at the time of writing. More expensive tickets will be based on how close to the gridiron you want to be.

Those tickets are available on StubHub, VividSeats.com, and other verifiable ticket retailers in the lead-up to the conference decider.

Players to watch in the NFC championship game?

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders are stacked with talents as both teams have a solid representation in the Pro Bowl rosters.

Let's look at a player for each team that could be crucial in deciding the outcome of the NFC championship game.

Saquon Barkley, Running Back - Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley is one of the best running backs in the NFL, and all it took was to leave the New York Giants. The superstar RB has thrived in Philadelphia, and he's doing things hardly seen at the position in the 2024-25 season.

Following his 2,000-plus rushing yards in the regular season, Barkley has been equally impressive in the postseason. He rushed for 119 yards against the Green Bay Packers and 205 yards and two scores against the Rams. As a result, if the Commanders want to get anything out of Sunday's game, they must figure out how to stop him.

Jayden Daniels, Quarterback - Washington Commanders

Has a rookie quarterback ever been this good? The answer is probably no, as Jayden Daniels is rewriting what it means to achieve success as a rookie.

Daniels was outstanding during the regular season and has carried that momentum into the playoffs. The Commanders' starting quarterback has passed for more than 250 yards and two passing touchdowns in both playoff games.

The Commanders will once again rely on Daniels' performance against the Eagles on Sunday.

