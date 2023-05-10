How much is Foster Moreau’s 40 time? Comparing it with Travis Kelce’s 40 time

For Foster Moreau, 2023 has been quite the year. The former Las Vegas Raiders tight end was set to sign a contract with the New Orleans Saints during free agency. But, a physical with the team discovered that something more serious was on the way.

He was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma during the physical and the deal was put on hold. Over the last two months, Moreau had been positive about his return to football after temporarily stepping away after the diagnosis, and the deal became official on Wednesday.

Moreau signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Saints. He's expected to be fully healthy to play once the 2023 regular season kicks in.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, he failed to meet expectations during his time with the Raiders. Especially so as fans started to compare him with Kansas City Chiefs division rival Travis Kelce, who had been a third-round pick in 2013 but at the time was already one of the league's greatest.

Moreau and Kelce had close numbers during the NFL Combine. The Chiefs star ran a 4.61 in his 40-yard dash (2013), while the new Saints tight end ran a 4.66 four years ago.

Foster Moreau stats: How has he fared in his NFL career so far?

Foster Moreau

Foster Moreau's story is truly encouraging and it's going to be an emotional moment once he kicks off the 2023 season on the field. But don't expect him to be a superstar.

He has amassed 1,107 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns during his four years with the Raiders, which are good numbers for a backup tight end but far from star numbers. He used to be the backup for Darren Waller, one of the best tight ends in the league, so it did not help his cause.

Now playing in New Orleans, he will team up with his former quarterback Derek Carr, who has signed with the Saints following a nine-year stint with the Raiders. The familiarity and the fact that he's not sitting behind Waller now should help the tight end take a leap with his production.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes