How much could Justin Herbert’s contract extension clock in at? Former NFL agent pins ballpark at higher than Aaron Rodgers’ salary

Justin Herbert was the Los Angeles Chargers' first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Herbert has had a historic three seasons as he's thrown for 14,089 yards, 94 touchdowns while completing 66.9 percent of passes with a passer rating of 96.2.
The 25-year-old is set to make $4.2 million during the 2023 season. The Chargers will very likely pick up his fifth-year option for next season, which will see him make $29 million next season. It will make him one of the highest-paid players in the league.
Joel Corry of CBS Sports predicted that Herbert will get paid more than Aaron Rodgers'.
"Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the NFL's current salary standard bearer at $50,271,667 per year. He became the NFL's first $50 million-per-year player last March with a contract widely considered to be $150.815 million over three years although there are two additional below-market years (2025 and 2026) in the deal. A comparable percentage increase as Bosa got over Rodgers' would put Herbert in the $54.5 million-per-year neighborhood."
Corry then added that Herbert could make around $128.5 million in the first two years of his contract while averaging $54.5 million per year.
"In a five-year, $272.5 million extension, averaging $54.5 million per year, there would be approximately $162.25 million fully guaranteed at signing and $210.75 million in overall guarantees with Herbert getting the same treatment as Bosa. Herbert's new money after the first two years (through 2026) would be in the $128.5 million neighborhood to match Bosa's 47.14 percentage of new money after his first two new years.
"The $162.25 million comes from adding the approximately $128.5 million to the fully guaranteed $33,738,375 million remaining in the final two years of Herbert's rookie contract, which includes his fifth-year option."
Justin Herbert needs to make a stride in 2023 in order for a big payday
Justin Herbert has quickly become one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He has many records, including most completions in first 50 games, most passing touchdowns as a rookie, most total touchdowns in a quarterback's first two seasons, most pass attempts per game, and many more records.
While he's had an amazing first three seasons in the NFL, Herbert has only led the Los Angeles Chargers to the post-season once, which was this past season.
He blew a 27-point lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the 2022-2023 playoffs.
Do you think Justin Herbert will make a leap in 2023?
